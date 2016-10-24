Social Security Q&A: Manage benefits with 'my Social Security' online account

Q: Why should I sign up for a "my Social Security" online account?
A: "my Social Security" gives you a personal online account you can securely use to check your Social Security information and do business with us. With a "mySocial Security" account you can:
- Keep track of your earnings and verify them every year
_Get an estimate of your future benefits if you are still working
_Get a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain criteria and reside in these locations
_Get a letter with proof of your benefits if you currently receive them
MANAGE YOUR BENEFITS:
_Change your address or telephone number
_Start or change your direct deposit
_Get a replacement Medicare card
_Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season
To find all of the services available and set up an account, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Q: I prefer reading by audio book. Does Social Security have audio publications?
A: Yes, we do. You can find them at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs. Some of the publications available include What You Can Do Online, How Social Security Can Help You When a Family Member Dies, Apply Online for Social Security Benefits, and Your Social Security Card and Number. You can listen now at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
(This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.)
