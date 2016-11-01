Unique Northwestern program helps lawyer fighting to keep ability to speak

CHICAGO - Bob Caughey still goes to his law office most mornings, after he's fed his sheep and eaten his Raisin Bran, but the job is no longer the same.
He can still do the work of drafting an estate plan or real estate contract. He could, if necessary, read the millions of words in the tax code.
What he can no longer do is hold a long, easy conversation. He has given up talking on the phone. Big words, the kind beloved by lawyers, are the hardest to say.
Collateral. Descendant. Precedent. Beneficiary. Irrevocable.
But words are a lawyer's stock in trade, so, with the help of flashcards and his wife, Caughey practices the important ones over and over, determined not to lose them sooner than he has to, summoning syllables one at a time, slowly.
Ir..re..vo..ca..ble. Ir..re..vo..ca..ble.
If there were a joke about lawyers who can't speak - surely there is one - there would have been a time when Caughey, known as a quick wit, would have been happy to tell it. Now he lacks the expressive capacity, the syntax, the timing required to be witty, though his affable, clever self can still shine through.
"I'm..in..creas..ing my list..en..ing..skills," he said the other day, sitting in a room at Northwestern's Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center. He laughed.
The word "irrevocable" pertains to more than the law. It also fits the form of dementia, called primary progressive aphasia, that is eroding Caughey's speech. Unlike stroke victims, people with PPA can't reasonably hope to recover.
Some PPA patients lose the ability to name people and things. They may look at a daffodil or a shoe and have no word for it.
Others, like Caughey, can still identify what they see but lose the ability to say it, a condition known as apraxia of speech.
There is no medicine to cure or slow PPA, and until recently there seemed to be no way to change its momentum.
But Caughey is participating in a novel Northwestern program designed to test whether speech therapy, delivered person-to-person over the internet, can relieve some of the speech loss brought on by dementia.
The researchers recently published results of a study that says: Yes.
On the day in 2013 that he realized something was wrong, Caughey and his wife were leading a marriage counseling class at church, near their sheep farm in Pontiac, Ill., a two-hour drive south of Chicago.
He reached for a word, couldn't find it.
Months later, no longer able to avoid the truth that something strange was happening to his mind, he went to the doctor, telling his wife only that his hip was bothering him. The general practitioner sent him to another doctor.
"Neur..o..log..neurolo..," he said the other day, trying to tell the story. He is a tall man with a full head of white hair who at 76 looks robust.
His wife, Linda, who was sitting next to him, touched his arm.
"Neurologist," she said. "That's one of the words we practice."
The neurologist told him he had PPA, a disease he'd never heard of. He mustered the courage to tell his family and his law partners that he was losing his words. The secretaries at his firm burst into tears.
"They..are..old..friends," he said. His voice, stripped of affect, sounds robotic, but he was smiling. "I..would ... a..ssure..t..hem..this..was not..the end of..life. I..could..still..think."
In early 2015, after one of his daughters scouted around online and discovered that Northwestern was a hot spot for PPA research, the Caugheys got in touch. Soon they were enrolled in a new study led by Emily Rogalski, a 37-year-old neuroscientist.
Rogalski was bothered by the fact that few speech therapists knew how to deal with PPA patients and was nagged by the question: "What could we do for families while looking for a cure?"
The answer was a program that has enabled the researchers to reach patients around the country via a live videocast. Therapists were matched with clients and met online once a week for eight weeks. At the end of two months, and again four months later, the patients were evaluated.
During those early months, Caughey and his wife sat in front of their kitchen computer at the sheep farm talking to their therapist, Becky Khayum.
Khayum taught them the value of making "scripts" for conversations, the kind that used to come as easily as breathing.
Frustrated that he could no longer order at the Dairy Queen drive-thru, Caughey practiced saying, over and over, "I would like a cheeseburger plain, fries and an iced tea, please."
He worked on questions for his grandkids ("How is school?") and his friends ("Where are you going on vacation this year?")
He made lists of words important to him and recited them again and again, his wife as his coach. They learned that saying the words in singsong made it easier.
Sheep medications: Ivermectin. Cydectin. Valbazen.
Church terms: Resurrection. Justification. Pontification.
Most important were commands for Cookie, his border collie. If he couldn't talk to Cookie, he couldn't herd his sheep. He might survive not being a lawyer, but not without being a farmer.
Stay. Come by. Away. With me.
He practiced and practiced to say those simple commands clearly and quickly.
Two months after therapy began, the researchers evaluated his speech. It was better. After six months, he had maintained the improvements. The results were typical of others in the study, and though the gains may seem small, they're the difference between isolation and connection to the world.
Caughey knows that unless science changes fast, he will continue to lose his words, that someday he may go silent.
He has become a texter, sometimes even with people in the room.
"If he's texting with you," his wife said, "he's still a riot."
He finds it a mixed blessing that as a lifelong Republican unhappy with Donald Trump, he can't actively discuss politics.
"Too much work," he said. "I have..to..think..one..syll..able at..a..time."
There's another kind of conversation he misses far more.
"With my kids," he said.
The Caugheys say they're learning to make peace with life without the banter that drew them together, without the ease of words.
"We have a strong Christian faith," Linda Caughey said, "but just being a mere mortal, sometimes you think ..."
She didn't have a word for it, just a sigh.
When Bob Caughey dies, he'll donate his brain to Northwestern to be studied in the hopes his brain can help spare others.
Until then, he'll keep adapting. Maybe he'll get a whistle to call Cookie. Already he and Linda have found a way to communicate the one thing that needs to be said every day.
She taps her heart with two fingers and points at him. He taps his heart and points at her.
No words needed.
Comments