Purchase gift cards to give, and receive a present for yourself

All my mother wants for the holidays is gift cards. She loves being able to go to different places all year for free. Throughout the year I have used rewards from my credit card to purchase gift cards for her so by the holidays I have a handful.
I don’t want to encourage people go get a credit card, but if you can be responsible by paying it off every month, it can be rewarding for you. Check out credit cards that offer the best incentives for you — from airline points to gift cards to hotel points.
I also like to get a bonus present for myself when I buy a gift card for someone else. During the holiday season, lots of places that sell gift cards are giving you a gift when you purchase a certain amount. Here’s a list of some of the places that are making such an offer. Be sure to check that the gift card offers are valid in Kentucky before making a purchase.
Applebee’s Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card. Offer valid until January 7 at participating Applebee’s locations only. Bonus cards expire March 6. May not be redeemed on day of issuance. Restrictions apply to gift cards and bonus cards.
Bonefish Grill Buy a gift card and receive a $10 bonus valid from January 1- February 10.
BurgerFi Purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 bonus gift card. The bonus gift card does not have an expiration date.
Buffalo Wild Wings Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 Blazin’ eBonus. Offer valid from November 21 to December 31. Limit four $5 Blazin eBonus.
Hardee’s Get a coupon for a free 1/3 pound original Thickburger with every $25 or more in gift card purchases. Offer available until December 29. The coupon for the Thickburger is good until February 29.
Carrabba’s Buy $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus gift card.
Denny’s Buy a $25 gift card and receive a free $5 Denny’s coupon. Redeem $5 coupon offer between January 1-March 31.
Longhorn Steak House Buy $25 in online gift cards and get $5 bonus card. Bonus card needs to be used January 1-Februay 5with purchase of two adult dinner entrees.
Fazoli’s For every $15 in gift cards that you purchase you get a scratch off that is a guaranteed winner that could be for one spaghetti meal or for free spaghetti dinners for a year.
First Watch Purchase $100 in gift cards and receive $20 in bonus bucks.
Papa Johns Purchase $25 in egift cards and receive a free large one topping pizza. Offer expires on December 25. Free pizza promotional code expires January 22.
Red Robin Get a $5 bonus buck rewards when you purchase $25 to $45 in holiday gift cards.
CVS Get $15 extra bucks reward when you spend $75 on any Kohl’s, Xbox, Children’s Place, Google, Nike or Bass Pro Shops gift cards. (Extra bucks rewards are good for use on your next purchase. Limit of one per household with loyalty CVS card.)
Rite Aid Earn up to $58 in plenti point saving when you purchase these participating gift cards: 800 plenti points ($8) when you buy $50 worth of IHOP or Applebee’s gift card; 500 plenti points ($5) when you buy $25 of Netflix, Harley Davidson, or Game Stop gift card; 500 plenti points ($5) when you buy two American Express gift cards; 500 plenti points when you buy $25 Barnes & Nobel gift card; 500 plenti points when you buy $25 Kohl’s gift card. Plenti points can be used at Macy’s stores also or use them at Rite Aid the next day.
Kmart Members get a $5 Kmart award card plus $2 in shop your way points on any MasterCard, AMC, Fandago or Regal gift card purchase of $25 or more. Offer good until December 3.
Walgreens Purchase any two Bass Pro Shops gift cards and receive $10 Walgreens gift card.
Meijers- Sign up for mperks and receive $5 off your purchase of $100 or more American Express gift cards, $5 off your purchase $25 or more in Brinker Gift Cards (Chili’s), $10 off your purchase of $50 or more in Bass Pro Gift Cards and $5 off your purchase of $50 or more in Bath & Body Works gift cards. Just load them on your MPerks account (you enter your phone number at checkout).
Raising Cane’s Buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 gift card.
City Barbeque On Dec. 5 and 6, buy $25 in gift card and receive two $5 bonus cards.
McDonalds Buy $25 worth of Arch Cards and get a free 10 piece Chicken McNugget coupon.
Noodles and Company Until Dec.31,every time you purchase $25 in gift cards, you get a $5 Great Giver bonus card which is valid until Jan. 16.
O’Charleys Buy $25 in gift cards at the restaurant to receive $10 bonus cards. Deal ends Dec. 2.
Kroger Buy selected gift cards and receive four times the fuel points. You need to load the digital coupon before you check out. Kroger also is having 25 days of “merry deals.” Sign into your account online or through their app and every day you will receive information about the deal. Or text “Deal3” to 99006.
Other deals, savings, freebies
▪ When you purchase a $25 Food Angel through Kroger’s Angel Tree donation program, you can help to ensure that local families in need will enjoy a holiday dinner. Plus, when you purchase a Food Angel from Kroger, the store will thank you with 100 fuel points (10 cents per gallon) for each Angel purchased. Your tax deductible is $25 per Angel.
▪ Kmart offers free jumbo Christmas coloring book with a four-pack of crayons on Dec. 3. (Kids 12 and younger can receive one while quantities last)
▪ Kids 5 – 12 years old can visit Home Depot store between 9 a.m. and noon on Dec. 3 to build a free gingerbread man candy dish. Kids get to keep their craft, receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Register online.
▪ Kids can get a free My Size Meal at White Castle when they visit with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Dec. 11. Limit four kids per adult. Participating locations only so call your local restaurant before you head out.
▪ Get a free five day LA Fitness guest pass for you and a friend. Select a location near you, then select “get guest pass.” This offer is available for a limited time.
▪ The American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults offer a free program for blind/low vision children where they can receive a free braille book each month.
▪ The Lyric Theater is showing free movies to get you in to the holiday spirit. At 6 p.m., Dec.16 see “Home Alone” and at 8:30 p.m. see “The Preacher’s Wife.” The Lyric is at 300 E. Third Street, Lexington.
▪ Watch the holiday classics on the big screen for $5 at Regal Theaters, from “A Christmas Story” to “The Polar Express.” http://www.crownclub.regmovies.com/j/ol/bHN0OjIwMTY4OjQxNTIwNTg0
