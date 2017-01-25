Are you saving enough money when grocery shopping? Take this quiz to see

Groceries costs are 30 percent more than they were 10 years ago.
Does this shape your shopping behavior? It should. Groceries are a big expense for most consumers. And if you can save money when buying them you should try to.
This 10 question quiz can help you determine what type of grocery shopper you are. Tally your answers and then see if the Fru-Gal has your shopping personality figured out.
1. It’s 10:30 at night and you find a $1 register reward that expires today. You:
A. Drop everything and drive to the nearest 24-hour Walgreens to make sure it’s not wasted.
B. Are disappointed, but decide that the cost of gas to get to the store outweighs the value of the register reward.
C. What is a register reward?
2. You have a sore throat and you need an over-the-counter remedy. You are completely out of all your cold medicine. You:
A. Would rather cough and keep yourself up instead of paying full price and hope for a sale in the near future.
B. Find drugstore generic cough drops at a reasonable price but make a note to replenish your stockpile with cold remedies at the next sale.
C. Pay top dollar for Vick’s cold medicine because it comes in your favorite flavor.
3. You go online Saturday to check out sales that start on Sunday. You see that CVS has some great sales.
A. You get to your closest CVS on Saturday night at midnight so you will get all you sale items.
B. Stop on your way home from work. If the sale items are there you will get the deal even ask the cashier for a raincheck.
C. If you happen to drive by maybe you’ll stop but then realize you don’t even have a CVS extracare card.
4. You husband just told you that they are having a little get together for a co-worker who is having a baby so he needs a present by late in the day.
A. You say wait five minutes then come out of the spare room with a gift bag full of diapers, baby powder, lotions etc. with a card and bow.
B. You go to Kroger and download the digital 2x gas fuel coupon for gift cards then buy a card to Babies R Us.
C. At lunch you run to the mall, go to a baby boutique then pay extra for them to wrap the gift.
5. The local internet is down after a storm.
A. Panic. How will you do your hourly check for printable coupons?
B. Decide that you will check again in the morning hoping the internet is working.
C. You can print coupons online?
6. You keep your stockpile:
A. In every nook and cranny throughout your house.
B. In every closet.
C. Under your bathroom sink.
7. You get your coupons from:
A. Everywhere. You ask people in the coffee shop reading the Sunday paper for their coupons and don’t think twice about going through the Dumpster.
B. Mostly the Sunday paper. If there is a lot of inserts you go out and buy at least two more papers. You also check the internet coupons for printing.
C. You don’t even bother clipping.
8. Your family is planning an out of town weekend trip:
A. You Mapquest every drugstore near your hotel and make sure you have enough room in your suitcase for the goodies you buy.
B. Toss your coupon binder in your suitcase plus any extracare bucks and register rewards.
C. Just pack a bathing suit and credit card.
9. Your friends and family find your coupon habits:
A. Exhausting. They can’t remember the last time they spent time with you.
B. Inspiring. They admire all the money you save.
C. What? Are you sure you have the right person.
10. There’s a buy one get one free sale on deodorant matching with a stores sale making it free:
A. You go to a clipping service to buy 100 coupons. This will mean you need to do multiple transactions.
B. Take advantage of the sale with the coupons you have and maybe ask friends if they have any of the coupons.
C. Didn’t know you could combine a buy one get one free coupon with a buy one get one free sale.
Mostly A’s: This means you are an extreme couponer. In case of a zombie apocalypse your stockpile will supply your family for months.
Mostly B’s: This means you are a committed couponer. You might not have a coupon binder but you do have a small accordion coupon filer that fits in your purse. You use coupon apps on your smartphone for additional savings. Your stockpile reflects having a backup on your essentials like toothpaste, razors, toilet paper etc. Give yourself a gold star for savings.
Mostly C’s: This means you’re a coupon virgin. You don’t take the time to clip coupons but do look at sales when you are shopping. Maybe you should attend a coupon club meeting at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Fayette County Extension office, 1140 Red Mile Road. Call (859) 257-5582 for more information.
Other savings and deals
▪ Request a free Powerbar Clean Whey Protein Bar. Just visit the Power Bar Clean website, click “Take the Pledge” to complete the short request form.
▪ Hershey’s has teamed up with Walmart to give away over one million free Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch samples on January 28 and 29. Enter your zip code to see if your local Walmart will be participating.
▪ Live at 10:30 a.m. through February 13th, Dixie will giving away free Dixie Customized Coffee Stoppers for the first 500 visitors per day at www.crushtomizer.com. There’s a limited quantity each day, so you’ve gotta be quick. Allow 4 to 6 weeks for delivery.
▪ Looking for a fun and free activity for the kids? Register your kids for this free build a Valentines Photo Box workshop at The Home Depot. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on February 4. Every child registered gets to participate in hands-on activities and get to take home some freebies. Registration is required.
▪ Fill out a form to get a free Rachael Ray Nutrish DISH dry food for dogs sample.
▪ Toms of Maine is offering a free download of their Brushing Fun coloring and activity book. You can personalize this book entering your child’s name and gender.
▪ Request a free samples of California Carrots, an all-natural supplement for dogs. Thee help with food digestion and are a great source of fiber.
▪ Kmart On January 28th, Kmart is offering a free apple flavored chapstick for kids 12 and under. No coupon required.
▪ Shutterfly is offering a free custom photo mug ($16.99 value) with any order when you checkout using “Visa Checkout” and opt to receive their marketing emails. You can unsubscribe at any time. Expires February 29.
▪ Download the Sonic Drive In app to get a coupon valid for a buy one get one free Waffleberry Brownie Master Blast. Limit one coupon per visit. Expires January 31.
▪ Bevins Motors, 1797 Lexington Road, Georgetown is having a Bevins Uncorked evening at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 2. The free women-only event will feature tastings from local vineyards, hor d’oeuvres, door prizes, hands on learning including STIHL demonstrations, mower and gator maintenance and a question and answer session. Call 502-863-2529 to RSVP.
▪ Get a $5 prepaid virtual Visa Reward with your $15 Energizer brand battery purchase. Text Holiday5 to 811811 or visit holiday5.energizer.com for details.
▪ Get a $10 rebate or any one Aleve Direct Therapy Device. Request your rebate online at alevedirecttherapy.com/rebate. Need to purchase by January 29.
Deborah Morris' every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
