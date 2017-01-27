Yes, that’s a camel looking over the fence in the Midway farmer’s field

1:05 Farming a way of life for state Rep. Jonathan Shell Pause

1:10 An elevator with no buttons inside?

0:33 Supporters of charter schools rally in Frankfort

1:02 Mitchell on UK's growth

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens

0:41 Republican Jonathan Shell embraces his inner millennial