Deals and freebies for your Valentine, your kids, your pet and you

The best things in life are free, right?
Well, maybe not always, but I think it always feels great to get something for free, and I’m happy to share free deals with you.
This list includes free food items, movies, samples, entertainment and many other deals, from all sorts of brands and places.
Enjoy!
Valentine’s Day
▪ Whole Foods, 161 Lexington Green Circle, is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering two dozen Whole Trade roses for $20 from Feb. 12 to 14.
▪ Through Friday, Edible Arrangements is offering an additional $10 off $39+ purchases with promotional code SAVE3966 at checkout, or you can get $10 off a $75 purchase and two free Fandango movie tickets when you use the code EDBL6611 at checkout.
▪ Instead of candy for Valentine’s Day, you could give your child a Disney plush toy. They are on sale at the Disney store. Buy one and get a second one for $1.
▪ Download these Kroger digital coupons to your loyalty card: Spend $20 on Angus strip, ribeye, tenderloin or top sirloin steak and get one lobster tail free. Save $4 when you buy a rose bouquet for $19.99 or more. Offer valid only on Feb. 13.
▪ If you’re a My Coke Rewards member, log into your account to get $20 off FTD.com flowers via email, while supplies last. The code is good until March 7.
▪ Shutterfly is giving away a free custom photo mug ($16.99 value) with any order when you checkout using Visa Checkout and opt to receive Shutterfly marketing emails. You can unsubscribe at any time. Expires Feb. 29.
Food
▪ Krispy Kreme is rolling out its new coffee and is giving customers a free glazed doughnut with every coffee purchase through Feb. 28.
▪ Get a free scoop of Baskin Robbins ice cream when you download the mobile app. After you do that, open that, look under “deals” and find the free scoop offer. Don’t activate the coupon until you get to Baskin Robbins. You have a limited amount of time to use it after you activate it.
▪ Get a free ham classic sandwich at Honeybaked Ham when you download the iOS or Android mobile app. Open the app and select the “free ham classic sandwich” offer. The coupon should be under the “rewards & offers” section. It can take a day to appear, but once it does, it’s valid for 30 days.
▪ Request a free PowerBar Clean Whey Protein bar on its website. Click the “take the pledge” button and fill out the short form. You will receive a free coupon. Allow six weeks for delivery.
▪ Get a free burger at Back Yard Burgers when you sign up for the clubhouse newsletter on the website. Your free burger coupon will arrive in two weeks.
▪ Visit a participating Raising Cane’s and ask for a Caniac Club card. Register your card online. Follow the instruction to verify your email. You’ll receive a free box combo coupon within 48 hours.
Kids
▪ Order a free safe kids ID kit from McGruff the Crime Dog. You can order as many as five kits.
▪ Amazon Prime members can get a free Welcome Box ($35 worth of product samples) when you sign up for a new Amazon baby registry. Create your registry and add at least one item. Once someone buys $10 worth of items from your registry, go to your account and click the “claim now” button on the left side.
▪ Go to Toys R Us from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, and kids 6 and older can participate in the free Lego Batman movie event. Kids will be able to take home a free Lego Bat-car.
Pets
▪ Join Purina’s Pet Perks to earn free items.
▪ At the drive-through, Starbucks will give the dog or puppy in your car a free puppy latte. It contains a cup of crème foam.
Entertainment
▪ Home Dept offers what it calls a “Do-It-Herself” workshop each month. This month, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, you can build a cupcake stand. Advance registration is required at the website.
▪ The Art Museum at University of Kentucky always has free admission.
▪ Learn about the history of bourbon while visiting Buffalo Trace in Frankfort. It’s free.
▪ Watch the manufacture of Old Kentucky Bourbon Cherries, which are aged in 100 proof Jim Beam Bourbon until they are ready to be dipped in semi-sweet dark chocolate at Old Kentucky Candies, 450 Southland Drive. Receive a free sample at the end of the tour.
▪ Get your free Redbox DVD movie rental when you download the Redbox mobile app. Under your app settings, select “on” for Redbox notifications. Then check back in an hour for your deal and reserve your movie.
▪ Learn about brewing beer with a free tour of West Sixth Brewery from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Farish Theater on the first floor of the Central Library in downtown Lexington shows free movies. Scheduled movies include “Dragonball Z” at 6: 30 p.m. Feb. 13, “Queen of Katwe” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, and “The Asphalt Jungle” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Check out the library website for various other free offerings. Lexpublib.org/farish
▪ Attend the free movies during the One World Film Festival 2017, through March 11. The films are shown at The Kentucky Theatre. For a list of movies, go to Lexfilm.org.
Health
▪ The National Kidney Foundation is offering a free kidney screening through its KEEP Healthy program, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 15 at the Scott County Extension Office. Free education materials will be provided, and a medical professional will review results and answer questions from participants. Call 502-863-0984.
▪ Try Hockey for free, 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25. It’s for children 4 to 11 at the Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Drive. Sign up at Tryhockeyforfree.com. Click “event details” to register. Arrive early; it will take20 to 30 minutes to get dressed in hockey gear. All skates and gear are included.
▪ Get a free health screening ($150 value) at Sam’s Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The screening includes blood pressure, body fat percentage, glucose, total cholesterol, HDL, risk ratio, vision screening and testing, and hearing screening.
▪ The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health has free radon testing kits available, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 650 Newtown Pike. For information, call 859-231-9791.
▪ The Lululemon store at 161 Lexington Green Circle offers a complimentary yoga class at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Call (859) 971-0676.
Education
▪ MIT OpenCourseWare is a web-based publication of virtually all MIT course content.
▪ Lego Magazine offers a free magazine subscription for your child.
▪ A class about vegetable gardening for the beginner will start at 6 p.m. March 9 at Southern States of Lexington, 2570 Palumbo Drive. Call 859-257-5582 to RSVP.
Deborah Morris’ every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
