Send us your summer camp information

We're gathering information for our annual Summer Camps Guide, to be published April 11.
Email information to Dorothea Wingo at dwingo@herald-leader.com by March 20. Faxed and mailed information will not be accepted.
When submitting information for your camp, be as brief as possible, and submit information in the following form:
Name of camp. Ages of campers. Dates and times of camp. Address of camp. Description of camp. Price. Registration deadline. Phone number, website and email of camp.
For our compiling purposes, also include the name of a camp contact person, phone number and email address. (This information will not be published.)
Questions? Call Dorothea Wingo at 859-231-3258.
Comments