Spring cleaning is good for you, your home and maybe your wallet

Spring is in the air which means it’s time for spring cleaning.
I know it can be overwhelming but I promise you after you pare down your stuff, clean your surrounding and organize it you will feel lighter mentally. And remember, you don’t need to spring clean your entire house in a weekend. Spread it out making small accomplishments a big accomplishment at the end.
What to do with your stuff
1. Tax returns and supporting documents can be discarded three years after the date your filed, the IRS suggests. Keep digital scans if you want to be extra careful. But don’t just throw your tax papers in the trash. Shred them first. If you don’t have a shredder, a free paper shred event for Fayette County residents is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Old Landfill Pad (1631 Old Frankfort Pike.
2. Bills, pay stubs and bank statements should be shredded. Generally you can retrieve any of them online. However, if you’re applying for a loan, like a mortgage — which requires an assortment of recent documents —you might want to save a few.
3. Coats, clothes, and shoes can be discarded in a variety of ways. If you have brand name clothes in good shape try to get some money for them by selling them at local consignment shops. If you just want them out of your closet, donate them to any number of local charities, including Goodwill and Salvation Army. Remember to ask for a tax receipt when you donate.
4. When it comes to baby clothing, baby equipment etc., if you haven’t used an item in a year, and aren’t planning to have another child, sell it at a local children consignment shops. Re-Kid or Once Upon A Child will offer you money for children’s item in good shape.
5. Electronics — including used computers, printers, televisions, monitors — can be dropped off at 1306 Versailles Road at the city’s electronics recycling center. Other options include Office Depot/Office Max when they are having a trade in event. For example, if you were looking for a new laptop, the store will give you up to $100 off when you bring your old laptop to trade. They also will give you up to $30 off a new printer when you bring in your old printer. Gazelle.com buys used iPhones. It will send you a prepaid shipping label, inspect the gadget, and pay you for your device. At the end of last year, any iPhone 6s in good condition fetched an average of $245.
Compact fluorescent lightbulbs can be taken to Home Depot and Lowe’s where they’ll recycle them for free.
Items that are not structurally intact, such as TVs with a broken screen, can be taken to the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.
Automotive and other lead-acid batteries can be taken to Batteries Plus. Some fees may apply.
6. Paint and other hazardous waste can be taken to a couple of places. Habitat for Humanity Restore, 451 Southland Drive, will take latex paint that is still usable. For unusable paint, harden it with kitty litter, dirt or sawdust. Set the container beside your green trash card on your regular collection day with the lid loosely attached.
Put aside all other hazardous waste until April 22 when there’s free disposal at the city landfill at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. To give away ammunition, call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at (859) 219-4500. Antifreeze can be diluted with two parts water to one part antifreeze then poured down the sink if you are connected to the city sanitary sewer system. Contact Water Quality through LexCall 311 if you need to dispose of 25 gallons or more.
Motor oil and filters must be recycled. Walmart stores with tire and lube express centers; Exhaust Pro at 1312 Winchester Road, 1330 Versailles Road and 3620 Boston Road and First Stop Auto Care at 600 Delzan Plaza are just some of the places that will take them for free.
7. Medications can be disposed of at the Lexington Police’s main office at 150 E. Main Street and the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, 150 N. Limestone. Occasionally, the police also hold a Med Toss event.
Deals and free stuff
▪ Join Olive Garden’s eclub and get a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two adult entrees. And, for a limited time only, at Olive Garden restaurants you can eat in, or place an online order, choose a meal plus unlimited soup or a salad and breadsticks and get a second meal to take home with you – all for as little as $12.
▪ On Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen will host a free cone day at locations across the country. Stop in for a free small soft-serve cone, no purchase necessary. Some locations will use the opportunity to raise funds for a local children’s hospital by giving the cone in exchange for a donation or by adding toppings or dipping the cone for a contribution.
▪ Kids Skate Free is a service utilized by participating skating centers to provide children with a fun and healthy activity for free. Check out participating locations, days, hours and ages. Skate rental is usually not included.
▪ Cheerios is teaming up with Veseys Seeds to help make the world a more bee-friendly place. Request a free packet online from Cheerios for wildflower seeds, while supplies last.
▪ Tasty Bite is giving away 30,000 free packets of organic lettuce seeds to anyone who pledges to grow and share their harvest with a local food pantry. Visit them online http://tastybite.com/goodseed/#
▪ How much is your old Kindle worth? Right now Amazon has a rare trade-in incentive offer – with a bonus $20 credit toward your purchase of a new Kindle. Visit Amazon to determine the trade-in value of your old Kindle. Print a free shipping label (provide by Amazon) and ship your trade-in. Once approved, you’ll get an Amazon gift card for the trade-in value of your old Kindle plus a bonus $20 credit.
▪ Starbucks is celebrating its new Macchiato beverage by giving you one to share. Buy any Macchiato through the May 6 between 2-5pm and get one free.
▪ Buy one of the X-MEN movies selected by Best Buy and get up to $7.50 toward the purchase of one admission to see “Logan” in participating theaters. The best part of this is that some of the movies are only $6.99 to purchase.
▪ On April 4, T-Mobile is giving every customer a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV Premium (a $112.99 value) plus MLB.com At Bat Premium – ($19.99 value) Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to redeem.
▪ For Scott county residents, Free Dump Day is held the first Saturday or every month. Only household trash is accepted. Located at 493 Double Culvert Road, Georgetown. (502) 857-1863.
▪ Now through March 20, Kroger shoppers can get free chips and queso with your ClickList order (over $12). And through April 6, Kroger shoppers can play March to Savings Instant Win Game for a chance to win one of a whopping 67,000+ prizes including Foster Farms Corn Dogs, Velveeta 32 ounce, Tyson Frozen Chicken Strips, Ball Park Flame Grilled Patties on their Kroger card.
▪ In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day The Woodford Theatre in Versailles is offering a free event from 6-9 p.m., March 17. The Bluegrass Ceili Academy has partnered up with Woodford Theatre to bring you “Something Irish: An Evening of Dance, Music and Language.” Although free, tickets are required. Call the theater box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
▪ Attend Stache-A-Palooza 2017 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11. There will be inflatable for all ages, mechanical bull, photo booth, face painting, green beer, free food samples and more.
▪ Register the kids for the Keeneland Kids Club. Free membership includes a Kids Club personalized membership card and welcome packet, special offers and invitations to Kids Club exclusive events, birthday card from Buckles, the Keeneland Kids Club mascot.
▪ The 38th Annual Lexington St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. March 11 in downtown Lexington. There are events going on until 4:30 p.m.
Deborah Morris’ every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
