Ask Mr. Dad: I'm afraid that my baby will think I'm boring

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm a stay-at-home father and I'm committed to being very involved in my son's life. He just turned one and we usually have a great time together, but I'm starting to get worried that he's going to think I'm boring. What do I do to keep him entertained?
A: This is definitely on the list of top 10 questions I get from new dads. I had the same worries my first time around, and we're far from alone.
Let's start with one of the key words you used: "entertained." As you know from your own life, for most adults, there's a big difference between play and work. But for kids, everything is play, and that's how they learn about the world. Play teaches them about shapes, textures, colors, sounds, and the laws of physics (if I drop something, it falls down; some objects float in water, others don't; if I push that green button, a puppet will jump up). It also teaches them about feelings (if I make those cute cooing sounds, mommy and daddy will pick me up and kiss me, but if I throw my toys, they'll make that frowny face and do that eyebrow thing that makes me feel bad). It even teaches them about empathy (when daddy and I are rolling around on the floor, it's okay for me to poke him once or twice, but anything more than that, and he puts me in my crib).
Just being with you, even if you're doing things that you might think are boring, can be really entertaining - and educational too. Grocery stores are fantastic. Have your son touch a kiwi and a coconut and talk with him about the differences. Are there any other fruits or veggies with unusual textures or smells? What about the difference between boxes on the shelves or similar looking boxes in the freezer section?
And you don't have to be out to have fun. Your son wants to be like you and do the things you do. So let him help you rinse the dishes after breakfast or vacuum up the Cheerios he spilled in the back seat of the car. What you're doing isn't important, but talking about it together is. Sure, grocery shopping and household chores aren't exactly "entertainment," but they're fantastic relationship-building opportunities, allowing you and your son to get to know each other better, and showing him that you love him, which is the most important thing you can possibly do as a dad.
The other key word you used was "involved." Rather than come up with a list of activities for you, I'd like you to try think about this situation a bit differently. Involvement and entertainment aren't the same thing. You're not a walking smartphone app and you don't need to keep your son laughing and giggling 24/7. In fact, little kids need down time, just like we do. Playing all day is physical exhausting and processing all the new information they're learning is mentally exhausting.
If you and your child are together and he wants to spend some time playing quietly by himself, take that as a compliment rather than some kind of comment on your fatherhood skills. If your son wasn't 100 percent convinced that he could count on you to be there if he really needs you, he'd never let you out of his sight. So at least once a day, set your son up with a puzzle or another favorite toy and back away. Don't go too far - you always want to keep an eye on your child - but there's no need to stand over his shoulder or offer to play with him.
(Read Armin Brott's blog at www.DadSoup.com, follow him on Twitter, @mrdad, or send email to armin@mrdad.com.)
Comments