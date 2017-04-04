My five fundamental child-rearing principles

0:29 Downtown Lexington glows orange Pause

1:33 A Wildcat to remember: the best of Malik Monk

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat