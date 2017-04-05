Some restaurant rewards programs are better than others. I like these.

0:21 'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments Pause

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

1:32 Calipari credits Bam, Briscoe for work that doesn’t show up in stats

1:06 Bam Adebayo is ready to play any type of game

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show