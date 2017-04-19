Tips on how to save money when remodeling or flipping a house

I’ve been watching all those shows on HGTV and DIY TV networks to get me ready to flip my first house. But, believe me when I tell you, what I’m doing isn’t anything like it is on TV.
I have a great partner whose expertize in this flip is fantastic, and much needed. I am the painter, cleaner, landscaper and I’m helping with any other task that doesn’t need much expertise on my part. I have found that many tasks are now geared to do-it-yourselfers, which is great. I can put in toilets along with putting up a backsplash with the help of new products and a helpful Youtube video.
Are you looking for help when it comes to doing projects yourself? Home Depot has free classes with knowledgeable instructors. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., April 22, you can learn the skills you need to install tile flooring. The workshop shows you what tools and supplies you need along with how to develop a floor plan and prepare the sub-floor to set the tile in place. Register online at Home Depot.
In addition to skills, I’ve needed some items for the remodel. There are several places that can be helpful, and save money, in that regard. At the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Southland I found a beautiful mirror. At local Goodwill and Salvation Army stores I’ve found light fixtures, faucets and even doors.
I went to a live auction in Winchester recently at Bargain on Broadway, 26 East Broadway, where I bought a digital doorknob for $10 (valued at $90). Yard sales are another great source for items that you might need when remodeling your house.
It can be expensive to flip a house, but there are lots of places to shop that can help you get quality items at a discounted price. My contractor opened my eyes to some of these place and I shopped at a few of them for supplies.
▪ Indiana Lumber Company, 2525 Palumbo Drive, Lexington. Has products including cabinets, door, windows, decking and engineered wood products.
▪ ABC Supply, 185 Lisle Industries Ave., Lexington. Products include roofing supplies, gutters, siding, stucco, windows and doors
▪ 84 Lumber, 2345 Palumbo Drive, Lexington. Products include lumber, doors, lots of building materials.
▪ KY Tile Closeouts, 355 Thompson Road, Lexington. Has lots of tile with great prices.
▪ Lumber Liquidators, 2320 Fortune Dr., Ste 170, Lexington. Carries flooring.
And a couple other flipping tips based on my experience: Before you take something apart to fix it, take a picture so you can see how it fits back together. Before painting a door, coat the knobs, locks, and hinges with petroleum jelly. Afterward, use a cloth to wife off the jelly and any paint that may have spilled. Use this method on window edges as well.
▪ Through April 30, bring your old car seat into your local Target and receive a coupon good for 20 percent off any car seat in store or at Target.com. This 20 percent off coupon on your car seat trade in will be valid through May 31.
▪ Get a free 20 pack of Duracell batteries at Office Depot. The deal is valid online only and limited to three packages. You will need a reward card (you can sign up for free online) to receive 100 percent back in rewards to use in store or online later.
▪ Until April 22, Staples will offer rewards members (if you are not a member, sign up online) a coupon for $10 off $30 or more regular price purchase when you bring in select outdated technology items. This coupon will be valid for use from the time it is issued through May 13.
Old tech items that will be accepted include computers, printers, tablets, and mobile tech and other technology like computer speakers, cordless phones, CD players and more. Check out staples.com for more information.
▪ Staples and Office Depot are offering free shredding with coupon. Print out coupon for more information.
▪ Get $10 off your $50 purchase from Amazon Warehouse. Just use promo code EARTH10 during checkout. Amazon Warehouse offers great deals on open-box and used products from across Amazon, including TVs, laptops, outdoor supplies and more.
▪ Get the new Target Cartwheel coupon to get 50 percent off an Archer Farms spiral ham. The offer expires April 22.
▪ May 6th is free comic book day. Participating comic book shops give away comic books to anyone who visits their stores. Check out the list of participating stores at Freecomicbookday.com/
▪ On May 6, June 3, and July 1 from 3-4 p.m., kids ages 2 and older can participate in a Geoffrey’s Birthday Club Event at Toys R Us.
Kids who are members of Geoffrey’s Birthday Club (join for free at the Toys R Us website) will be able to get special surprises such as a free Geoffrey plush toy and storybook offer.
▪ McConnell Springs is celebrating Irish culture, music and heritage on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free event will include food trucks, traditional Celtic dance and music. McConnell Springs is located at 416 Rebmann Lane. Call 859-225-4073.
▪ Join Keeneland for Derby Day party for kids from 1-5 p.m. on May 6 at lower clubhouse. Activities include make your own Derby hat, Derby crafts, cookie decorating, face painting and pony rides.
▪ Children’s book author John Archambault will be reading parts of his book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” along with songs, crafts, and activities at Eastside Branch library from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 28. He also will have his book available to purchase and he will sign your copy.
▪ The Friends of the Library book sale, in the lower level of downtown Central Library, 140 East Main Street, is April 20-23. From 1-7 p.m. on April 20 those who are members of the Friends of the Library can shop. The public is welcome to shop from noon to 5 p.m., April 21 and noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Bag day is from 1-5 p.m. April 23. Shoppers can fill a bag with books for $3 per bag.
▪ Woodford County Conservation District Earth Day Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22 at the Versailles Kroger. Seedling will be given away. Booths include the Woodford County Extension Master Gardeners program and Life Adventure Center. Call 859-873-4941 for more information.
▪ The Distillery Market takes place on the third Friday of the month (April 21, May 19 etc.) from 6-10 p.m. at Distillery Square, 903 Manchester St. The free event features local artisans, crafters, boutiques and other vendors in an indoor market setting. A portion of sales are donated to charity each month.
▪ Get $5 off a movie ticket to see “Smurfs: The Lost Village” at participating theatres when you purchase two, Entenmann’s Little Bites Smurf Blueberry Muffins. Send a picture of receipt to LittleBites.com/Smurfs by April 28.
