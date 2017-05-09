Fundraisers are planned to help 8-year-old girl get a mobility van

Arabella Prater, 8, is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van to help slow the progression of her mitochondrial disease.
Several fundraisers are being held. A flapjack fundraiser is at Applebee’s, 1500 Oxford Drive, Georgetown from 8 to 10 a.m. May 13. All-you-can-eat pancakes, a drink, and two slices of bacon is $8, with $4 of that going to Arabella’s mobility van fund.
Mitochondrial disease is a progressive neuromuscular condition that causes an energy crisis at the cellular level and makes everyday things like digesting food, sitting, playing and even thinking difficult.
Generally only 20 percent of children diagnosed before age 5 survive to age 20. The disease kills more children every year than all childhood cancers combined, and there is no proven treatment or cure, said her mother, Tiffany Prater.
Arabella needs her power wheelchair and mobility van to help conserve energy to help slow down the progression of her disease.
Another fund raiser is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Culver’s, 1450 Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown (where 10 percent of the proceeds will go to her van fund).
To donate to Arabella’s cause, go to Gofundme.com/memoriesforA, Youcaring.com/memoriesforarabella or Redbasket.org/1255.
For more information, go to her Facebook page.
