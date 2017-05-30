Stay the course when dishing out discipline

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives Pause 0:38 Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 0:54 Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism 13:39 Gov. Matt Bevin criticizes media, responds to ethics complaint on house 1:48 Camp Nelson Memorial Day observance 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee 1:16 New laws bringing record-breaking investment to Kentucky, Bevin says 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chris Ware lays out three rules for parents and their children's social media use.

Chris Ware lays out three rules for parents and their children's social media use.