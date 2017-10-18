11 things you can do to reset your life when you fall back Nov. 5

Daylight savings ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 5. That means you need to set your clocks back before you go to sleep that Saturday evening. But there are some other things you should take care of this time of year. Get in a habit of doing these 11 things when daylight savings ends.
1. Check the batteries in your smoke detector: Get peace of mind that your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors are always in good working order. If the detectors are more than 10 years old, replace them.
2. Change the filters: I have a service tech who comes out in fall and spring to change the filters in my air conditioning unit and furnace. But you also should also change the filter in any coffee makers, refrigerators or vacuum (anything that has a filter). If you don’t swap them out, clean them, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
3. Clean all vents and covers: Dust buildup on vents that are on ceilings and floors can increase your electric bill. Make sure you also clean your dryer vent. Also, there can be dust buildup behind your stove and refrigerator. Use the vacuum cleaner to get rid of that.
4. Switch out your clothes: Go into your closet and remove all of your spring and summer clothes, or move them to the back of the closet so you can bring fall and winter clothes to the front. If anything has stains or is torn, wash, repair or toss. One tip to figure whetheryou are even wearing the item: Turn the hangers backwards, so when you put the item back in the right way, you will be able to see at the end of season which items you didn’t wear. Then donate those.
5. Flip your mattress: It’s always good to flip your mattress every six months. Just don’t forget to vacuum it before and after it’s flipped.
6. Wash all your bedding: It’s time to wash your comforter, blankets and pillows.
7. Clean the medicine cabinet: Find old medicines you no longer need. Check the expiration dates on all other items. Please discard old medicine appropriately. The police department will take old medicine.
8. Check your disaster kit: Make sure all of your supplies are in good condition. If you don’t have a kit, start putting the basic emergency supply kit together that should contain water, food, flashlight, a first aid kit and more. You can go to Ready.gov/build-a-kit to download the recommended supplies list.
9. Clean your refrigerator, freezer and pantry: This is a great time to throw away what is old and take inventory of what you need. Move items that are going to expire soonest to the front of your pantry. Check spices. They can lose potency after time, so it might be the time to replace them.
10. Clean your fireplace: Wipe down the walls and clean out the ash. Also, bring in a professional to inspect and clean the flue.
11. Switch the direction of the ceiling fan: Clockwise will force warm air down into your room. Counter-clockwise will pull cool air up into your room.
October deals
▪ Dress your pet in a Halloween costume for an exclusive photo with PetSmart’s “Chance the Dog,” and receive a free collar safety light, exclusive Halloween treat and apparel coupons, and more from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28.
▪ Office Depot rewards members score 100 percent back in rewards on Boise Polaris premium MP ream and case paper, in stores and online; limit two per member. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup. Check out these other deals reward members can get: 50 percent back in rewards on all Office Depot envelopes in packs of 250 or more in stores and online, limit two; 50 percent back in rewards for 12-packs of Duracell Quantum alkaline C and D batteries, online only, limit two; $1 Boise X-9 premium multi-use paper ream after rewards, in stores and online, limit two. Bit.ly/2xMiQV5.
▪ Through Nov. 1, NASA will let you send your name to Mars for free. Fill out the “new flyers” section online, and NASA will add you to the list. You can print your “boarding pass” when you are done if you are interested. NASA plans to launch the list of names to Mars next May, and it is scheduled to land in November 2018. Go.nasa.gov/2x4ex5q.
▪ Michaels will offer a free glow-in-the-dark slime event Saturday. Head to your local Michaels store from 1 to 3 p.m., and kids ages 3 and older can participate. All supplies will be provided by Michaels. No registration is required. Michaels.com/classes.
▪ There are free Lego Events at Toys R Us for children ages 6 and older: On Saturday, there is a Lego build and play event in which particpants build with Lego bricks and check out special deals. Oct. 28 is a Lego “Star Wars” building event. Kids can build and take home a Lego BB-8, complete a scavenger hunt and get a free Lego “Star Wars” poster.
Pack up your L.O.L. Surprise Dolls and Num Noms and head to a Toys R Us to trade with other fans from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Score an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise keychain and take home a Num Noms activity book. Bit.ly/2gKRkga.
▪ Oct.28 is Free Halloween Comic Book Day at participating comic book shops. Participating stores will give away books to anyone who visits. Check out a list of participating stores at Halloweencomicfest.com/StoreLocator.
▪ Is your child’s birthday around the corner? Sign up for a free Nick Jr. character birthday phone call. You can pick one of their favorite characters, including Dora, Chase, SpongeBob and Bubble Guppies. Fill out the form, and your child will get a free call on his or her birthday. Nickjrbirthdayclub.com.
▪ You can get a free personalized birthday greeting from Santa and more at the Elf on the Shelf Birthday Club. The club is free, and your child can have interactive birthday fun with Santa and his elves. Elfontheshelf.com/kids?from=role-gate.
▪ Register your kids for a Build a Free Humvee workshop at Home Depot, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4. Every child registered can participate and can take home some freebies, including the item. Homedepot.com/workshops.
▪ Stop by an IHOP restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween and children ages 12 and younger can score a free scary-face pancake. No coupon or purchase is necessary. There is a limit of one per child, dine in only. IHOP.com/scary-face-pancakes.
▪ IKEA is offering free tip-over restraint hardware kits, which can reduce the risk of home accidents by providing tip-over prevention. The kits are meant for IKEA chests of drawers only, and no other IKEA products. Ordersafetykit.com.
▪ Sony is offering all new Sony Rewards members a free qualifying Blu-ray or DVD movie when you register for a Sony Rewards account. This offer is different than the “free movie when you register 5” promotion on its website. Your free movie code will be emailed to you and can be redeemed for one free Blu-ray, DVD or Digital HD movie on the Sony Rewards free movie page. It’s good until Nov. 15. Sonyrewards.com.
▪ During the World Series, if there is a stolen base in the first two games, Taco Bell will offer everyone a free Doritos Locos Taco from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1. If that doesn’t happen, and any bases are stolen during the later games, the free taco giveaway will be 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
▪ Take advantage of HoneyBaked Ham Fridays Trydays! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday, you can get a free meat sample at participating HoneyBaked Ham Stores. This week, it’s a free sample of ham salad made with savory mayo. In Lexington, HoneyBaked Ham is at 2600 Nicholasville Road.
