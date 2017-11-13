Ensuring kids’ safety in a household with guns

Q: I am a mother of twin 5-year-old boys. My sons play well with our neighbor’s same-age son, at his house and ours. Three weeks ago, I learned that the family owns guns, which the mother claims are stored properly. I could not gather the courage to request further details, as I feared sounding impolite and inappropriate. But it has been eating me up, and I visualize all the possible scary scenarios whenever my boys play at our neighbor’s home. What do I do? It’s soon going to be winter, and playing outdoors won’t be an option.
V.
A: People who keep guns in the house and take the responsibility seriously enough to host small children safely will welcome a fellow parent’s inquiry about the precautions they take.
People who get offended by your inquiry are not ones you want hosting your kids.
The gun question is tidy that way, if awkward. The qualities you want in someone watching your kids are honesty, humility and appreciation of the sacred trust you’re placing in them. If she’s more concerned with defending her choices than informing yours, then that indicates she is her top priority, which means your kids’ safety can’t be; such priorities are mutually exclusive.
This is true of anyone watching your kids, not just your gun-owning neighbor, and defensiveness is a liability across the board, not just on the subject of guns. A hot-button issue merely has a way of burning faster through people’s wishful thinking and polite deflections.
So ask. Or say you’re not comfortable having your kids play in a home where guns are kept, if that’s how you feel, though my vote is for educating yourself before you make up your mind.
Either way: You’re a parent. You no longer have the luxury of worrying whether due diligence on your kids’ safety is “impolite and inappropriate.” Mom up and say what you want to say.
For anyone who overrides self-preservation impulses out of fear of appearing rude, “The Gift of Fear” and “Protecting the Gift” by Gavin de Becker are required reading — because I doubt you’d literally rather die than offend.
Q: My brother and new sister-in-law are religious and conservative. My boyfriend and I are agnostic and progressive. However, I was raised in a religious household, and growing up, I attended church every Sunday and wasn’t allowed to miss unless I was ill. At 18, I decided organized religion was not for me and have not been inside a church since, except for a wedding or funeral. Whenever we go out as a family, my brother and sister-in-law insist on praying out loud, whether we are in public or at home. When my mother is there, I indulge the practice, but when it’s just the four of us, I prefer not to and I am uncomfortable when this occurs. I have asked twice if we could say a private prayer to ourselves rather than have a group prayer, but I’m overruled. I feel strongly that I shouldn’t have to partake in their prayer ritual. How should I address this?
J.
A: You shouldn’t have to partake in their prayer ritual.
And they shouldn’t have to partake in your moment-of-silence ritual.
So you have in fact addressed this: You suggested saying a private, silent prayer instead of a group one.
Your brother and sister-in-law overruled you, as they had every right to do. Likewise, you have every right to opt out of the group prayer and remain silent as you prefer.
If they object, then explain: “I respect your right to pray as you choose, and ask that you respect mine.” Decline to argue this point.
Tell your boyfriend your intentions ahead of time, by the way, so he knows what he’s walking into, and assure him his conscience is the only thing he need answer to with your family.
Email Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com, or chat with her online at noon each Friday at Washingtonpost.com.
Washington Post Writers Group
