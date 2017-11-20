Give a child enough rope, and she might just learn something

Q: Our 8-year-old has suddenly developed a sassy mouth. She picked this up from a new neighborhood friend who speaks to her mother in a disrespectful tone, as if the mom is the girl’s servant. There are no other girls this age in the neighborhood, so I hesitate to put a stop to the relationship, but I want to nip this new skill in the bud before it becomes habit. Do you have any suggestions?
A: There are reasons to forbid a child a certain association, but this isn’t one of them. Assuming you make it clear that you won’t tolerate similar behavior, there is great potential benefit to allowing your daughter to witness this other child disrespecting and disobeying her mother.
Part of this is explained as “monkey see, monkey do,” but your daughter is conducting an experiment. She has seen the mother’s passive reaction to her daughter’s backtalk and wants to find out what your reaction is going to be. In effect, she’s asking, “Do all adults just ‘take it’ when children disrespect them?”
When my daughter, Amy, was about your daughter’s age, she developed a friendship with a girl who talked to her mother, a single parent, as if she was an underling. Thinking that her daughter was angry about the divorce or some such nonsense (after a divorce, it’s not uncommon for parents to unwittingly extend some form of behavioral entitlement to children), the mother did nothing but occasionally complain. One day, Amy returned from playing with this friend and began acting as if she was possessed by the child’s demons. Determined to nip her sass in the bud, I took her to her room and told her she was staying there for at least an hour, during which time she was to “find the real Amy inside of you and let her come back out because so-and-so is not allowed to live here.”
The next few times she came home from playing with this friend, either her mother or I asked, “Are you Amy or sassy so-and-so?” She would say, “I’m Amy,” and we would say, “Then you may come in.” It was a somewhat playful but serious way of sending her the intended message: You can play all you want with the sass-bucket who lives down the street, but you won’t carry home any sass from the bucket.
That libertarian approach allowed Amy the freedom to see her friend’s relationship with her mother with new eyes. She even began reporting to us, incredulously, what she had witnessed. That confirmed that we had acted rightly by not prohibiting the relationship (thus increasing the likelihood of some form of rebellion). Eventually, Amy realized that she and this other child had little in common, and she moved on.
One of the more popular parenting adages of bygone days was, “Give a child enough rope and he will hang himself.” That is sometimes the case, for sure. But it also is the case that giving a child a liberal amount of rope sometimes results in invaluable learning that might not have occurred otherwise.
Family psychologist John Rosemond answers parents’ questions on his website, Rosemond.com.
Tribune Content Agency
