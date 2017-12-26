Now is the time to discipline and toilet train daughter

Q: My parents recently said that my husband and I are letting our toddler run our family, and that it’s becoming increasingly uncomfortable for them to visit or have us visit them because of her misbehavior. Mind you, she is only 28 months old. They told me, for example, that she should be toilet trained already. Her pediatrician, however, told us to wait until she was closer to 3. In addition, she throws frequent tantrums and often refuses to do what we tell her to do. That’s normal for this age, right? Anyway, my parents said I ought to read your column and books, so I thought I’d write and get your opinion. My parents had me when they were older and are stuck in the old ways of doing things.
A: Saying that your daughter is only 28 months old may go a long way toward explaining this situation. Your parents, being “stuck in the old ways,” understand that the most advantageous time to deal with misbehavior on the part of a toddler is when it first appears, thus nipping it in the bud. This active approach to discipline recognizes that misbehavior snowballs rapidly.
Major disciplinary precedents are set during the third year of life (24 to 36 months). These precedents determine whether the child’s discipline will be relatively easy or extremely difficult from that point on. Your parents are concerned that by excusing your daughter’s behavior on the basis of her age that you are creating a disciplinary “debt” that will create ever more stress down the road.
I’m sure you want nothing more than for your daughter to be happy. Consider: Obedient, well-behaved children are much happier than disobedient, ill-behaved children. Common sense confirms that and so does the best research into parenting outcomes. I urge you to get moving before your daughter becomes a full-blown tyrant.
First, create a “tantrum place” — a safe and isolated place where you put your daughter as soon as a tantrum begins. A half-bath works well. When screaming commences, in she goes until the screaming stops.
Time-out does not work well with older children or major discipline problems, but it can be useful with a toddler. The child’s room, assuming it is not an complex, will do. Five or 10 minutes in confinement for disobedience sends a powerful message to a child this age. Use a timer set outside her door to let her know when her time of repentance is up.
Your parents are also correct concerning toilet training. Just as it is easier to house-train a 4-month-old puppy than a 1-year-old dog, it is easier to train an 18-month-old than a 3-year-old. Do not wait a day longer to begin teaching your daughter the benefits of clean underwear.
Concerning the “old” ways of raising children, which we abandoned in the late 1960s when we began listening to mental health professionals tell us how to parent: It is now plain as day that professional advice, based on psychological theory, has resulted in a parenting catastrophe. Over the past 50 years, the mental health of America’s children has been in free fall, with no end in sight.
The Book of Ecclesiastes, one of the so-called “wisdom” books of Jewish scripture, says “there is nothing new under the sun.” Concerning children, that is spot on.
