Watch that puddle! It feels like it’s been raining cats and dogs.

The saying goes that “April showers bring May flowers,” but if you’ve been around in March, you might beg to differ.
It has been raining cats and dogs in March. Or at least feels that way. Despite that, the National Weather Service says we’ve just had slightly higher than average rainfall. Hard to believe, we know.
Herald-Leader Newsroom Artist Chris Ware put his umbrella down long enough to had a little fun with the idea of it raining cats and dogs outside.
In this illustration, see if you can find:
|Two dogs with bones
|Three balls of yarn
|A flying pig
|A French poodle
|A balloon
|A cat wearing a Grumpy Cat T-shirt
|Underdog (star of the cartoon show)
|A blue jay
|A flying insect
|Two balls
|A bluebird
|Two umbrellas
|A fish bowl
|Dog food
|A flying squirrel
|Cat food
|A bat
|A cat playing with a toy mouse
Answer key:
1. Two dogs with bones 2. A French poodle 3. Underdog (star of the cartoon show) 4. Two balls 5. A fish bowl 6. Cat food 7. Three balls of yarn 8. A balloon 9. A blue jay 10. A bluebird 11. Dog food 12. A bat 13. A flying pig 14. A cat wearing a Grumpy Cat T-shirt 15. A flying insect 16. Two umbrellas 17. A flying squirrel 18. A cat playing with a toy mouse
