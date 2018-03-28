Family

Watch that puddle! It feels like it’s been raining cats and dogs.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 28, 2018 11:32 AM

The saying goes that “April showers bring May flowers,” but if you’ve been around in March, you might beg to differ.

It has been raining cats and dogs in March. Or at least feels that way. Despite that, the National Weather Service says we’ve just had slightly higher than average rainfall. Hard to believe, we know.

Herald-Leader Newsroom Artist Chris Ware put his umbrella down long enough to had a little fun with the idea of it raining cats and dogs outside.

In this illustration, see if you can find:

Two dogs with bonesThree balls of yarnA flying pig
A French poodleA balloonA cat wearing a Grumpy Cat T-shirt
Underdog (star of the cartoon show)A blue jayA flying insect
Two balls A bluebirdTwo umbrellas
A fish bowlDog foodA flying squirrel
Cat foodA batA cat playing with a toy mouse

Answer key:

1. Two dogs with bones 2. A French poodle 3. Underdog (star of the cartoon show) 4. Two balls 5. A fish bowl 6. Cat food 7. Three balls of yarn 8. A balloon 9. A blue jay 10. A bluebird 11. Dog food 12. A bat 13. A flying pig 14. A cat wearing a Grumpy Cat T-shirt 15. A flying insect 16. Two umbrellas 17. A flying squirrel 18. A cat playing with a toy mouse

