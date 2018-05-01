What is bullying?

The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.
With the barrage of celebrity ‘baby bump’ photos that have exploded on the internet, many new moms worry about their pregnancy shape and wonder if their bump is too big or too small. Karen Cooper, D.O., explains why a healthy pregnancy cannot be b
Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.
Married artists Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell poured 2,200-degree molten bronze into molds for “Katsina,”Lexington’s first statue of a woman on public property. It will be unveiled on Mother’s Day at Wellington Park.
After being missing for several days, Ginger, a Lawrence County dog owned by relatives of Darrell Perkins, was rescued with the help of Lawrence County Animal Control from a creek bank where she was stuck in the mud.