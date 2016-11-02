Holiday open houses offer discounts, specials; Night Market and more

Holiday open houses kick off the holiday season with discounts, refreshments and special offers. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:
The Woodland Triangle Shops. Friday through Sunday businesses and boutiques along Maxwell, High Street and Woodland Avenue will offer discounts, specials and more. Check out the Facebook event page for more info.
Another Man’s Treasure, the furniture and home accents store at 2550 Regency Road, will host a “Local Treasures” open house 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The store has invited some of your favorite shops to open pop-up booths within its store, including Trader Joe’s, Street Scene, Coffee Times, Fox House Vintage, Mulberry & Lime and more. The evening will include live music, food and gift raffles.
House, at 250 Walton Avenue, will host a Christmas Open House Friday through Nov. 12. Save 20 percent off storewide.
Mulberry & Lime, 216 North Limestone, will offer refreshments, complimentary gift wrap, personalized gifts and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Scout Antique & Modern, 935 Liberty Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The day will include door prizes, food, a trumpet player and a visit from Santa from 1 to 2 p.m. You’ll find new Christmas garlands, trees and wreaths and the store just restocked its Kentucky-made soy candles available in six scents including bourbon and bluegrass.
More shopping news
Dress for Success Lexington will hold a moving sale open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at its current location at 1301 Winchester Road, Suite 21. Make a $20 donation and shop the VIP Early Bird event from 9 to 10 a.m. with first access to women’s designer labels, new items and more. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. Merchandise ranges from size 2 to 3X as well as handbags, shoes and jewelry. Funds raised in the sale will help with the move to the store’s new location at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 100. 859-231-7848. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.
The Night Market, a pop-up community event at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue, is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The evening will feature food, music, local businesses and shops. Nolicdc.org.
The Carl Meyers pre-election sale is Thursday through Tuesday at 111 Clay Avenue. All coats and furs, select sweaters and dresses will be 30 percent off. Some items will be 50 percent off. Carlmeyers.com.
Celebrate the new Vera Bradley shop at Macy’s at Fayette Mall, 6 p.m. Friday in the Handbags Department. See new winter styles in fabric and leather, enjoy music, sips and treats and enter to win a Vera Bradley Scottie Dogs gift set. RSVP at Macysverabradleyfayette.eventbrite.com. Call 859-271-7200.
You-neeks Beaded Creations will host a fall showcase of beaded jewelry 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Berea Room on the first level of the Shops at Lexington Center, 430 West Vine Street.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments