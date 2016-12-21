Add some drama to holiday makeup; colorful Kentucky home on Design Sponge

The holiday season is the perfect time to add a bit of drama to your makeup with shimmering eyes and bold lips.
We stopped by the Chanel counter at Dillard’s at Fayette Mall for some expert tips. For dramatic lips, Sarah Gottlob suggested the brand’s Rouge Allure lip color in a Ultra Berry, $31. “This is a really pretty plum, berry color that’s perfect for the season,” she said.
Start by lining the lip in the brand’s Vamp pencil, $31, in a similar shade to add definition. “I like to fill it in just a little bit so that it stays on longer,” said Gottlob. After applying the color over the liner, top it off with Gloss Volume, $30. “It will give it a little bit of shine and a little bit of plump,” she said.
For the eyes, Gottlob chose Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette in the 272 Tisse Dimensions, $61. Four richly-pigmented shades include a rich plum, a shimmery silver, glimmering blush and champagne.
In the new year, Chanel at Dillard’s will host a spa event 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20. Appointments are approximately one hour and include a 30-minute facial followed by a makeup application.
The Chanel Master Class at Dillard’s is 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21. The two-hour group class will include tips on how to get the most out of products you already have and how to create a day look and transition into a night look. Call the Chanel counter to make an appointment at 859-271-9797.
More shopping news
Earlier this week the incredibly popular style blog Design Sponge featured the Kentucky home of Lexington photographer Hanna Salonen and her husband, Dustin.
Salonen has filled the 1950s home with vintage finds, bright pops of color and unique textiles. Read all about it at Designsponge.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments