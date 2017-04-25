The Rolex Three-Day Event isn’t just for horses; there’s great shopping too

Visitors to the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park can take a break from the world-class equestrian competition for a little shopping. Thursday through Sunday, the on-site Trade Fair will feature an array of vendors including Sawhorse Jewelry Designs, Sea Island Forge, BANDI Wear, and Awesome Artifacts jewelry and accessories.

Biscuit Leather Co. will offer its handcrafted leather bags at the event. The business is based in Homewood, Ala., but owner Becky Luigart Stayner is a Kentucky native who grew up in Lexington. Pieces include totes, messenger bags and purses.

More shopping news

▪ Check out the shops and restaurants of The Summit at Fritz Farm when the mixed-use development at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard celebrates opening day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to its website, The Summit at Fritz Farm will eventually include 70 street-level shops and 22 dining options. This week’s openings will include Ariat, Bonobos, Vineyard Vines, Brooks Brothers, Arhaus, Marine Layer, and Morton James. Look for stores to offer special promos and giveaways with live music and pop-ups all weekend. More retailers will open throughout the spring and summer.

▪ Focus on Fashion is 6 p.m. Friday at The Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. The evening, presented by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the Eastern Kentucky University Apparel Design and Merchandising Program, will feature a fashion show, local vendors, and a reception with hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 VIP, $25 general admission, $15 for students. Focusonfashion.eventbrite.com.

▪ The shops of the Woodland Triangle will host Twilight in the Triangle 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Stores located along the Woodland Triangle of Maxwell Street, High Street, and Woodland Avenue will offer sales and special events.

▪ Fable + Flame at 125 Burt Road will host an exhibition of drawings by store owner James Snowden 6 to 9 p.m. Friday featuring more than 50 portraits. During the open house, save 20 percent off all Fable + Flame stock.

▪ Spring looks at Omar + Elsie at 114 Old Lafayette Avenue include casual and dressy shoes from Pedro Garcia, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, and, Loeffler Randall.

New apparel from Ulla Johnson and Mother denim, accessories by Clare V and Loeffler Randall, and Christine A. Moore hats are also in stock.