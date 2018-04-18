Fascinator or broad-brimmed hat? This Derby hat creator takes custom orders.

Louisville-based Headcandi will be at Bella Rose at 126 West Maxwell Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to make Derby Hats. They’ll take custom orders and create in-house designs.
We talked with Headcandi owner Britni Knable back in 2016 for tips on finding the perfect spring hat. “I tend not to go with face shape all the time. I tend to go with each individual person, what looks good on them and they feel good in,” Knable said.
For convenience, the fascinator is a handy option. Choose a sweeping broad-brimmed design for that big entrance.
No matter your style, Knable said to try on a few hats and find what’s best for you. “It’s kind of like wedding dress shopping, you can tell when it’s the right one,” she said.
More shopping news
▪ New designs by textile artist Laverne Zabielski and custom styles by designer Soreyda Benedit-Begley will be on view this weekend during the Five Senses Salon and Trunk Show at Tribeca Trunk at 116 Old Lafayette Avenue.
Hand-dyed boleros, kimono jackets, and patchwork dusters by Zabielski will on view and art-to-wear from previous collection and artist proofs will be for sale at special prices.
Statement headdresses, special occasion dresses, and custom designs from Soreyda Benedit-Begley will also be on view.
A reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with music by Larry Vogt. Saturday’s trunk show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday salon featuring an open mic and music from 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Street Scene at 2575 Regency Road will host a Wabi Sabi Threads pop-up shop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The company offers vintage kimonos in a variety of patterns.
▪ Blogger Olivia Rink will be at Draper James at The Summit at Fritz Farm from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday to show her favorite Derby styles.
▪ Celebrate independent record stores on Saturday during Record Store Day. CD Central, at 377 South Limestone, will offer Donut Days Bakery donuts, giveaways, and a lineup of live music from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. At Pops Resale, 1423 Leestown Road, Suite B, the celebration is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The day will include limited-edition new releases available on Saturday only.
