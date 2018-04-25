The outlets in Simpsonville will get you race-day ready this weekend

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville will host a racetrack-ready pop-up shop from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday between the Kate Spade and Ghirardelli stores.
The event will include Peake Ties, the official bow tie of the Kentucky Derby, and hats and fascinators from Maureen's Creation. Artist Victor Sweatt will paint two new equestrian works live, and romance novelist Jeanne Hardt will sign copies of her newest release, "Island in the Forest." Sales at the outlet shops include 50 percent off purchases at Kate Spade and 50 percent off all tunics at Talbots.
More shopping news
▪ The next Market 301 is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. The event features area vendors offering jewelry, plants, food, apparel, ceramics, and more. The Doodles food truck will be on site. Admission is free.
▪ Sheila Bayes Fine Jewelers will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at The Summit at Fritz Farm from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday . The event includes deals throughout the day and designer Liz Sahakyan with her latest collection from Cassis.
▪ Stock up on annuals and perennials at a plant sale with the Garden Club of Lexington and Wilson Nurseries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate. Gardening items and the cookbook "Entertaining with Bluegrass Winners." will also be available. Refreshments will be served in the garden and informal garden tours will be offered. Proceeds from the event will go to maintain the garden at Ashland.
▪ Lucia's World Emporium at 328 North Ashland Avenue will celebrate transparency in the fashion industry during Fashion Revolution Week going on through Saturday. On Thursday, save 10 percent off shoe orders. On Friday , bags are 20 percent off. Free coffee and chocolate will be offered on Saturday .
▪ Create your own fascinator for Oaks or Derby and take it home with you at a fascinator workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art. The workshop fee is $35. Participants must preregister and prepay at 859-255-6653 or Headley-whitney.org/upcoming-events.
