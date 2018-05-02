Not crazy about mint juleps? Perhaps this cute home accessory will change your mind.

While Derby week always has us thinking of mint juleps, Louisville-based Clayton & Crume offers a fun way to keep the traditional bourbon cocktail at the ready all year long.
Handmade leather coasters are crafted in the shape of a julep cup filled with ice and accented with a sprig of mint. The coasters also list the recipe. These are a perfect accent for a Derby party or when you entertain all year long.
A set of four is $35 at Claytonandcrume.com.
More shopping news
▪ Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James has launched a new collaboration with Crate & Barrel. The collection features fresh elements for summer gatherings in bright blue ginghams, stripes, and florals. Pieces include a magnolia-print serving bowl, embroiders dish towels, and striped melamine platters.
▪ Lexington garden designer Jon Carloftis has announced that Rockcastle River Trading Co., his family's store in Livingston in Rockcastle County is open for the season. The store's annual spring open house is May 11 and 12. Stop by for gardening ideas and to shop for gifts. The Local Feed food truck will also be there. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information go to Rockcastlerivertradingco.com.
▪ The Summit at Fritz Farm is celebrating its one-year anniversary with shops and restaurants hosting special events. Wednesday at Kendra Scott, enjoy refreshments and a gift with purchase of $100 or more and a surprise bouquet bar by Lovely Leaves. On Thursday, E. Leigh’s Contemporary Boutique will host an all-day party with surprises for shoppers.
▪ The Night Market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The event features local businesses, vendors, food, and music. Nolicdc.org.
