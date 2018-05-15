Celebrate the royal nuptials with a gift of commemorative china for yourself

To celebrate the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday at Windsor Castle, retailers are offering loads of souvenirs to remember the special day.
Some of the most charming options come from Great Britain where there's a history of celebrating royals with commemorative china.
The Royal Collection Shop official commemorative china was commissioned exclusively by Buckingham Palace and is made by hand in Staffordshire, England. Pieces including a cup and saucer set, plate, and decorative box feature ornamental borders inspired by the mid-13th-century Gilebertus doors at St. George's Chapel. Prices range from $25 to $265. Royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
Also, iconic British fashion brand Liberty of London carries a Harry and Meghan half-pint mug featuring a whimsical design by Emma Bridgewater that includes the date of the wedding. Pieces are crafted in the Stoke-on-Trent region in Staffordshire. The mug is $27 at Libertylondon.com.
More shopping news
▪ It's time to stock up on home textiles and apparel at up to 80 percent off retail during the semi-annual Pomegranate Inc.Warehouse Sale, Wednesday through Saturday at 527 Lagonda Avenue.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday, get free monogramming on select bags. For an extra 10 percent off, Herkentucky.com blogger Heather C. Watson posted on Facebook to mention her exclusive sales code, 1792.
▪ The Cricket Press Spring Clean Print Saleis 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bread Box Studios, 501 West Sixth Street, Suite 185. Most prints and posters in the main gallery space will be $5. Framed pieces will also be discounted.
▪ The Dress for Success Lexington Pre-Memorial Day Sale is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 100. With a $20 donation you can be first in the door during the VIP hour, starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are available at Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.
▪ Bella Rose at 126 West Maxwell Street will celebrate its 38-year anniversary Friday and Saturday with 20 percent off everything in the store, except for special orders. Refreshments will be served all day.
Comments