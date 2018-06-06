The grand opening of the second Habitat for Humanity Restore takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Winchester Road. Lots of celebratory activities are planned.
Looking for furniture, home decor, a kitchen sink? Second store location set to open.

By Harriett Hendren

June 06, 2018 09:37 AM

Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s second ReStore location at 817 Winchester Road will open at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Store inventory includes everything from furniture and cabinets to construction materials, appliances and lighting.

Grand opening activities at the Winchester Road location will include games and giveaways from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday; food, music, and shopping deals from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday; and music, prizes, games, and crafts with ReMix Education and Home Depot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Lexingtonrestore.com.

Be one of the first 250 people at Thursday's 11:30 opening celebration and receive a free mini cake from Nothing Bundt Cake.

The non profit's other store is located on Southland Drive next to Good Food Co-Op.

More shopping news

A collection of picture frames, bags, and ties ready for the L.V. Harnkess Warehouse Sale starting Thursday.
Save on fine home decor and accessories at the L.V. Harkness Warehouse Sale at 531 West Short Street this weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Home decor at The Amsden in Verailles. This weekend there will be a rummage sale with furniture, decor, and jewelry.

Shop the closets of local bloggers and makers at a Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Amsden, at 151 South Main Street in downtown Versailles. Merchandise will include clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor and furniture. The Amsden, a renovated historical building built in 1890 houses a coffee shop, Gathered Mercantile, Shop Twenty Something boutique and a bourbon bar.

Items like these pieces of wood furniture and accessories can be found along the U.S. 25 Yard Sale. This year's sale starts on Thursday.
Hit the road for bargains this week at the U.S. 25 Yard Sale, Thursday through Saturday along U.S. 25 from Clinton, Tenn., to southern Boone County in Kentucky. Local spots include Corbin, Richmond, and Georgetown. For more info go to Us25yardsale.com.

Feather & Blade, specializing in microblading, machine-tattooed brows, and lash extensions, is opening at 332 North Ashland Avenue, Suite 120. The open house is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be drinks, snacks, and giveaways. Fbbrows.com.

The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. Antiqueskentucky.com.

Are you a Macy's Star Rewards cardholder? Then you're invited to the Ultimate Shopping Event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fayette Mall Macy's. On that day only, you'll get an extra 30 percent off brands that almost never go on sale, when you use your Macy’s Credit Card. Show your card and get exclusive access to the Cardholders Lounge for music, drinks, and sweets. Macys.com.

Kate Spade posed among handbags and shoes from her collection in New York in 2004. The designer was found dead of an apparent suicide on Tuesday.
I aspired to own a Kate Spade little black bag back In the 1990s. To carry that simple accessory, unadorned save for a subtly placed label, signaled you could afford designer. It never happened. But I adored the brand, and so did plenty of other women.

After designer Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday of an apparent suicide at the age of 55, fans took to social media to post memories of the brand and the woman. Among the comments were those from Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump, and Liz Lange.

Kate Spade's apparel was classic American with clean lines and cheerful prints in bold colors. By 1999 the brand was sold to Neiman Marcus Group and is now owned by Coach Inc.

After taking some time off, Spade recently launched a new brand of shoes and bags called Frances Valentine. Her death was shocking to many and a loss to all.

