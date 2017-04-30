Jim Beam offering “second medal” for KDF Marathon/miniMarathon participants

Looking to show off your race time from the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon/miniMarathon?
The Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse in Louisville is offering free engraving of your name, time and race logo on a purchased bottle of Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse Select (375ml costs $29.99 and 750ml costs $45.99).
This is the second year the distillery has offered this to race participants in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Another unique offering for those looking to commemorate their run is the process of bottling your own bourbon in store, going through the three-tier process that normally includes a distillery, wholesaler and retailer. You are able to label, fill, cork and “ship” your bottle of bourbon before it is engraved.
This offer, which can be found on race bibs and in participants’ virtual race bag, is valid until May 15.
