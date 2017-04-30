Jim Beam offering “second medal” for KDF Marathon/miniMarathon participants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Georgia Peach truck stops into Danville Pause 4:13 Honeywood pork belly plate 4:54 Shake Shack opens Thursday at The Summit at Fritz Farm 1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 0:47 Cool down this summer with cantaloupe gazpacho 0:35 Learn how to make pimiento cheese in 35 seconds 1:40 Eight things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 6:38 LexGo Eat: Authentic Irish items, food at Failte 8:41 A first look inside Lockbox restaurant Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse in Louisville is offering free engraving on a bourbon bottle for any participants in the Kentucky Derby Marathon or miniMarathon. Runners can go through the bottling for a more intimate look at the bourbon process. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

