Latest Woodford Reserve release ‘a mouthful of soft Key Lime pie’

Woodford Reserve is releasing the latest of three ryes in its Distillery Series: French Oak Cask Finished Rye, following Blended Rye and Toasted Oak Rye. This one is the fruitiest yet, said master distiller Chris Morris, thanks largely to pinot noir and bourbon.
This is the seventh in the ongoing Distillery Series, available at the Woodford County distillery and select retailers. French Oak Cask Finished Rye is 86.4 proof with a suggested price of $49.99.
Developed by Morris, French Oak Cask Finished Rye is made from batching Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Aged Cask Rye that matured in French oak barrels for three years. The French oak barrels originally held pinot noir before they were seasoned with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
“This expression, compared to the previous two, is by far the fruitiest of our rye whiskey Distillery Series offerings,” Morris said. “Fruit characteristics are atypical for a rye whiskey, making this tropical and citrus dominant blend a very unique expression.”
According to the tasting notes, the French Oak Cask Finished Rye has an aroma of buttery shortbread, kiwi, honey and toasted cedar, with a taste of brown butter, honey, grilled pineapple and finishes “like a mouthful of soft Key Lime pie.”
