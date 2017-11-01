More Videos

Tavin Richardson has been Kentucky’s most consistent receiver 1:19

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 2:08

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win 1:06

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:41

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off 0:35

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

  • Making pimento cheese sticks

    Chef Celia Lowe talks about her process in making the signature fried pimento cheese sticks appetizer of Addie’s restaurant at Woodford Inn in Versailles.

Making pimento cheese sticks

Chef Celia Lowe talks about her process in making the signature fried pimento cheese sticks appetizer of Addie’s restaurant at Woodford Inn in Versailles.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Honeywood pork belly plate

Honeywood restaurant executive chef Josh Smouse cooks up a plate of pork belly with baby vegetables and talks about the restaurant's opening at The Summit at Fritz Farm off of Nicholasville road.

Food & Drink

LexGo Eat: Authentic Irish items, food at Failte

We had tea and scones at Failte, the Irish Import Shop, which also had imported Easter treats. More St. Patrick's Day specials are available at Winchell's, Ramsey's, Holly Hill Inn, Alfalfa, Good Foods and more. And National Pie Day is Monday, and Missy's is taking orders.

Business

A first look inside Lockbox restaurant

See inside the Lockbox, the restaurant and bar at the much-anticipated 21c Museum Hotel. The restaurant in downtown Lexington opens Monday (Feb. 15). Chef Jonathan Searle runs the restaurant, which will serve dinner only for a couple of weeks, then add breakfast once the hotel opens. Lunch service will start “when we are feeling good and ready to do lunch,” he said. “So we can do it right.

Living

LexGo Eat at Gumbo Ya Ya

We sampled the alligator sauce piquant and peanut butter pie for at Gumbo Ya Ya's Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday. And we preview Valentine's Day treats at Good Foods Co-op and La Petite Delicat, as well as local bakeries and candy shops in Wednesday's Food page column.