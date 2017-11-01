Making pimento cheese sticks

As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.
We had tea and scones at Failte, the Irish Import Shop, which also had imported Easter treats. More St. Patrick's Day specials are available at Winchell's, Ramsey's, Holly Hill Inn, Alfalfa, Good Foods and more. And National Pie Day is Monday, and Missy's is taking orders.
See inside the Lockbox, the restaurant and bar at the much-anticipated 21c Museum Hotel. The restaurant in downtown Lexington opens Monday (Feb. 15). Chef Jonathan Searle runs the restaurant, which will serve dinner only for a couple of weeks, then add breakfast once the hotel opens. Lunch service will start “when we are feeling good and ready to do lunch,” he said. “So we can do it right.
We sampled the alligator sauce piquant and peanut butter pie for at Gumbo Ya Ya's Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday. And we preview Valentine's Day treats at Good Foods Co-op and La Petite Delicat, as well as local bakeries and candy shops in Wednesday's Food page column.