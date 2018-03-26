How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. And they are also pretty cute. Janet Piechowski of the Lexington Herald-Leader learned this simple technique for making them in the 1970s from the Byzantine Sisters of St. Basil near Pittsburgh, Pa.
