Here's what you probably won't be eating at the Kentucky Derby

If you're lucky enough to have a posh seat in a dining room or a box with dining privileges, here's what Churchill Downs plans on feeding you on Kentucky Derby Day: Lots of favored Southern flavors such as peaches, pecans, ham and, of course, bourbon.

With Woodford Reserve now the presenting sponsor of the Derby, expect Churchill's chefs to slip a little in where ever they can. And executive chef David Danielson allegedly has drawn the inspiration from the Woodford Reserve flavor wheel of wood, spice, grain, sweet aromatics and fruit and floral notes.

Not everybody gets to circle the buffet; only 22,000 out of 160,000 Derby attendees get premium dining. What do the lucky 14 percent get?

For appetizers, there will be roasted sweet potato salad with charred pecans and a maple-bourbon reduction; Newsom's Ham with roasted beets, capriole goat cheese and tarragon; peach and tomato caprese salad with goat cheese; and chilled oysters with country ham-green apple mignonette, fennel, celery and caviar; and cracklins' with pimento cheese.

Two of the appetizers on the Kentucky Derby menu this year: cracklins' with pimento cheese or chilled oysters with country ham and green apple mignonette, fennel, celery and caviar? Photo provided

For sides, there will be cornbread with bourbon honey butter; roasted carrots bourbon butter and fine herbs; and buttermilk and chive smashed potatoes.

Entrees include mushroom-braised pork medallions with Louismill grits and pickled asparagus; chef-carved roasted turkey breast with bourbon peach glaze; and lamb bolognaise ziti pasta with ricotta and mint.

One of the desserts on the menu for this year's Kentucky Derby premium dining: bourbon caramel creme brulee, made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, of course. Want one? Only the 22,000 guests in premium dining areas can get one. Photo provided

And for dessert? Apple cranberry crisp with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon caramel creme brulee.