Bourbon ball doughnuts are back, just in time for Derby

Sure, it's a guilty pleasure but we won't tell: Bourbon ball doughnuts are back at Thorntons. And if you love the "bourbon" cream-filled morsels of fried dough topped with bourbon-flavored chocolate and a pecan, get them fast.
They only make an appearance around the Kentucky Derby, which is May 5. In Lexington and Louisville, you can find them through May, if you get there early enough.
Want to take some to the Derby? Or just a whole box or two? You can pre-order them by the dozen, three-dozen minimum.
