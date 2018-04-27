It's back: Thorntons bourbon ball doughnut is here but only for a short time. The good news is you can pre-order a bunch to take to Derby to share with friends. Or not, if you're not feeling generous.
It's back: Thorntons bourbon ball doughnut is here but only for a short time. The good news is you can pre-order a bunch to take to Derby to share with friends. Or not, if you're not feeling generous. Photo provided
It's back: Thorntons bourbon ball doughnut is here but only for a short time. The good news is you can pre-order a bunch to take to Derby to share with friends. Or not, if you're not feeling generous. Photo provided

Food & Drink

Bourbon ball doughnuts are back, just in time for Derby

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 27, 2018 03:44 PM

Sure, it's a guilty pleasure but we won't tell: Bourbon ball doughnuts are back at Thorntons. And if you love the "bourbon" cream-filled morsels of fried dough topped with bourbon-flavored chocolate and a pecan, get them fast.

They only make an appearance around the Kentucky Derby, which is May 5. In Lexington and Louisville, you can find them through May, if you get there early enough.

Want to take some to the Derby? Or just a whole box or two? You can pre-order them by the dozen, three-dozen minimum.

  Comments  