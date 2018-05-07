Ten days, infinite beers. Plan your best Lexington Craft Beer Week.

Lexington's about to get foamy again: Lexington Craft Beer Week starts Friday.
The "week" has grown to 10 full days of events at breweries and restaurants, including beer pairing dinners and tap takeovers throughout the event.
Here are some of the high points; full listing of events is available at lexbeerscene.com.
— On Friday, Country Boy and West Sixth will release Country Western Volume VI cans and on draft at 5 p.m. at Country Boy Brewing on Chair Avenue and West Sixth on West Sixth and Jefferson. This year's version is made with "extremely fresh hops" and has summery notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, pine, cedar, coconut and citrus, according to the tasting notes.
— Also on Friday, Whitaker Bank Ballpark will feature local beers: box seats and two tasting tickets bundled for $15.
— Saturday, West Sixth hosts "Think Local, Drink Local VII" from 3 p.m. to midnight. It's the one day of the year the brewery puts guest beers on tap. And 7 percent of the proceeds will go to Broke Spoke, a community bike shop.
— Mother's Day is Sunday, and if your mom likes beer, there several events, including an Alltech Craft Beer Brunch at Bear & The Butcher, a "slurring bee" at Blue Stallion, and specials at Ethereal Brewing, Mirror Twin, Mr. Brews and Oscar Diggs.
— On May 19, Alltech will host the annual Craft Brews and Food Fest from noon to 6 p.m. in Heritage Hall. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. This festival has more than 60 breweries and more than 250 beers from all over the world, plus local musicians and food vendors. Go to us.alltechbrewsandfood.com for tickets.
— On May 20, Country Boy will host the fifth annual Beer Cheese Contest from 1 to 5 p.m. If you love beer cheese, this is your event. You can sample more than 60 beer cheeses made by locals and vote for your favorite; it's $5 per vote, with no limit on the number of votes. Proceeds will benefit Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown.
Comments