The annual Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest always draws a big crowd to Heritage Hall. This year's event on May 19 will feature over 60 breweries and more than 250 beers, plus food and music. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door.
The annual Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest always draws a big crowd to Heritage Hall. This year's event on May 19 will feature over 60 breweries and more than 250 beers, plus food and music. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Photo provided
The annual Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest always draws a big crowd to Heritage Hall. This year's event on May 19 will feature over 60 breweries and more than 250 beers, plus food and music. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Photo provided

Food & Drink

Ten days, infinite beers. Plan your best Lexington Craft Beer Week.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

May 07, 2018 12:12 PM

Lexington's about to get foamy again: Lexington Craft Beer Week starts Friday.

The "week" has grown to 10 full days of events at breweries and restaurants, including beer pairing dinners and tap takeovers throughout the event.

Here are some of the high points; full listing of events is available at lexbeerscene.com.

CW6-12.jpg
The sixth collaboration between Country Boy and West Sixth breweries, this year's Country Western is an experimental double IPA, with very fresh hops which gives it a tropical flavor, perfect to kick off summer.
Photo provided

— On Friday, Country Boy and West Sixth will release Country Western Volume VI cans and on draft at 5 p.m. at Country Boy Brewing on Chair Avenue and West Sixth on West Sixth and Jefferson. This year's version is made with "extremely fresh hops" and has summery notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, pine, cedar, coconut and citrus, according to the tasting notes.

— Also on Friday, Whitaker Bank Ballpark will feature local beers: box seats and two tasting tickets bundled for $15.

— Saturday, West Sixth hosts "Think Local, Drink Local VII" from 3 p.m. to midnight. It's the one day of the year the brewery puts guest beers on tap. And 7 percent of the proceeds will go to Broke Spoke, a community bike shop.

— Mother's Day is Sunday, and if your mom likes beer, there several events, including an Alltech Craft Beer Brunch at Bear & The Butcher, a "slurring bee" at Blue Stallion, and specials at Ethereal Brewing, Mirror Twin, Mr. Brews and Oscar Diggs.

2017 Pivot.JPG
It's Lexington Craft Beer Week but don't forget the ciders: Pivot Brewing's ciders will be featured at Oscar Diggs on May 16. And Pivot will host a crawfish boil with Bourbon 'n' Toulouse on May 18.
Chris Vandergrift

— On May 19, Alltech will host the annual Craft Brews and Food Fest from noon to 6 p.m. in Heritage Hall. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. This festival has more than 60 breweries and more than 250 beers from all over the world, plus local musicians and food vendors. Go to us.alltechbrewsandfood.com for tickets.

— On May 20, Country Boy will host the fifth annual Beer Cheese Contest from 1 to 5 p.m. If you love beer cheese, this is your event. You can sample more than 60 beer cheeses made by locals and vote for your favorite; it's $5 per vote, with no limit on the number of votes. Proceeds will benefit Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown.

David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he teaches you how to properly pour a glass of beer. Amanda McCoySun Herald

  Comments  