New sweet and salty snacks heading to National Avenue this summer

The Warehouse Block on National Avenue is getting a little sweeter. And saltier.
Popcorn Paradise, which has been located on Versailles Road, is moving to 724 National Avenue, next to La Petite Delicat, and in the same building as Market on National and Varsity Print and across the road from Mirror Twin Brewing.
The new location, which will have more kitchen space, is expected to open in July, said owner Chris Furr. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday with a showroom of samples.
Popcorn Paradise sells gourmet flavored popcorn, from bourbon caramel and blue raspberry (popular with Wildcat fans) to white chocolate with dark chocolate drizzle and coconut rum. They also do savory flavors such as jalapeno white cheddar and sriracha.
And they have mixes such as the Kentucky Mix (bourbon caramel with white cheddar), Wildcat Food (bourbon caramel with jalapeno white cheddar) and Apple Pie (cinnamon caramel mixed with green apple.)
