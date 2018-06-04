Is this soon-to-be-released $200 bourbon really the king of Kentucky?

In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com) Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
The most expensive bourbon Brown-Forman has ever released is coming to stores.

By Janet Patton

June 04, 2018 11:59 AM

Kentucky bourbon's new king is coming to store shelves this month. It's thought to be the most expensive bourbon that Brown-Forman has ever released.

King of Kentucky Bourbon will be available June 29 in limited quantities. Available only in Kentucky, there will be about 1,000 bottles of the Kentucky straight bourbon in the first release. Suggested retail price is about $200.

The bourbon is 14 years old, so the company has been working on this for a long time. The name comes from a very old label: King of Kentucky was established in 1881. Brown-Forman acquired the brand in 1936 from Selected Kentucky Distillers. In 1940, it was converted to a blended whiskey, then discontinued in 1968.

King of Ky with drink_sm.jpg
King of Kentucky Bourbon, a 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon, will be on store shelves beginning June 29. With only 1,000 bottles, this rare spirit will have a suggested price of about $200, making it Brown-Forman's priciest bourbon ever released.
Photo provided

The plan is to release King of Kentucky periodically at barrel-strength proof, so the quantity will fluctuate.

The package will feature handwritten details including proof, age, warehouse location, lot number, serial number, barrel number, and be hand-signed by master distiller Chris Morris.

According to the tasting notes, the current version has intense dark chocolate and burnt caramel notes, with undertones of dark cherry, spearmint and spice.

