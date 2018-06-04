The most expensive bourbon Brown-Forman has ever released is coming to stores.

Kentucky bourbon's new king is coming to store shelves this month. It's thought to be the most expensive bourbon that Brown-Forman has ever released.
King of Kentucky Bourbon will be available June 29 in limited quantities. Available only in Kentucky, there will be about 1,000 bottles of the Kentucky straight bourbon in the first release. Suggested retail price is about $200.
The bourbon is 14 years old, so the company has been working on this for a long time. The name comes from a very old label: King of Kentucky was established in 1881. Brown-Forman acquired the brand in 1936 from Selected Kentucky Distillers. In 1940, it was converted to a blended whiskey, then discontinued in 1968.
The plan is to release King of Kentucky periodically at barrel-strength proof, so the quantity will fluctuate.
The package will feature handwritten details including proof, age, warehouse location, lot number, serial number, barrel number, and be hand-signed by master distiller Chris Morris.
According to the tasting notes, the current version has intense dark chocolate and burnt caramel notes, with undertones of dark cherry, spearmint and spice.
