The most expensive bourbon Brown-Forman has ever released is coming to stores.

Is this soon-to-be-released $200 bourbon really the king of Kentucky? In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com) Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com) Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com