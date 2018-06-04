Blueberry season is here; where you can get fresh-picked fruit, pancakes

If fresh ripe blueberries are your thing, then the month you wait for all year is here: Reed Valley Orchard is hosting Blueberry Pancake Days.
On June 16, 23 and 30, the orchard at 239 Lail Lane in Paris will serve pancakes made with farm-fresh blueberries from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with blueberry ice cream, fried fruit pies and apple or blueberry slushies. Note: bring cash because Reed Valley doesn't accept credit or debit cards.
You can also pick your own blueberries and blackberries through mid-July, as the berries are available. Also watch for pears, peaches and apples as the season progresses.
You can also hike a creekside trail and enjoy live bluegrass music all day. The orchard is open until 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 859-987-6480.
