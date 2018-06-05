Wondering what smells good? It's probably the barbecue. The Bluegrass BBQ Fest is Friday and Saturday in downtown Lexington. Pitmasters will ring the Courthouse Plaza with smoked meat and sauce for sale. Live music is free.
Wondering what smells good? It's probably the barbecue. The Bluegrass BBQ Fest is Friday and Saturday in downtown Lexington. Pitmasters will ring the Courthouse Plaza with smoked meat and sauce for sale. Live music is free. Theresa Stanley/Smiley Pete Publishing
Wondering what smells good? It's probably the barbecue. The Bluegrass BBQ Fest is Friday and Saturday in downtown Lexington. Pitmasters will ring the Courthouse Plaza with smoked meat and sauce for sale. Live music is free. Theresa Stanley/Smiley Pete Publishing

Food & Drink

'Cue up summer: Lexington barbecue festival is back

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

June 05, 2018 12:04 PM

Downtown Lexington will be smokin' this Friday and Saturday with the return of the Bluegrass BBQ Fest.

The festival on the courthouse plaza will feature local and regional barbecue, beer, bourbon and live music. The festival is free; food and beverages are for purchase.

This year's vendors will include City Barbecue, Bear & the Butcher, Edley's Bar-B-Que, Fida's Caribbean Cafe, Hogfather's BBQ & Catering, J. Render's Southern Table & Bar, Brasabana, Red State BBQ, Staxx BBQ, Kentucky Strong Barbeque and Lockbox.

Live music begins 5 p.m. Friday and goes to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Musicians will include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and Tee Dee Young.

  Comments  