A drink named after the president features Kentucky bourbon, although the brand is not known.
A drink named after the president features Kentucky bourbon, although the brand is not known. SAUL LOEB Getty Images
A drink named after the president features Kentucky bourbon, although the brand is not known. SAUL LOEB Getty Images

Food & Drink

Kentucky bourbon featured in 'Trump' drink celebrating upcoming summit

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

June 04, 2018 05:31 PM

A popular Singapore night spot is using Kentucky bourbon in a new drink celebrating the proposed summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

NBC news reported Gastropub Escobar is offering customers a chance to sip the Trump or the Kim. The Trump is a blue, Kentucky bourbon-based cocktail. The Kim drink is a red cocktail with Korean spirit Soju as its base.

Both drinks are $12.60. NBC reported the price is connected with the planned date of the summit June 12.

"For the base, I am using bourbon, why I am using, because bourbon is came from Kentucky and is part of America and America loves bourbon," said bartender Sofien.

The story does not say what brand of bourbon is used in the drink.

  Comments  