Old Forester brings back special release in time for new distillery

Brown-Forman is bringing back an old favorite: Old Forester President's Choice.
The bourbon will be available in extremely limited quantities at the Old Forester Distilling Co., which opens to the public this week, and at limited Kentucky retailers.
Each barrel is hand-selected by Campbell Brown, Old Forester president and fifth generation Brown family member, under the guidance of master taster Jackie Zykan. The barrels selected typically will be aged eight years and will vary in the historical range of 110 - 120 proof and offered at a suggested price of about $90.
“As we made plans for our new downtown distillery, we knew we wanted to offer some very special whiskey for our visitors. I remembered seeing bottles selected by my grandfather through The President’s Choice program on family back bars for years,” said Brown. “It’s a real treat to reintroduce this program and carry on the tradition of selecting these very special barrels.”
The tradition of President's Choice dates to 1964 when the label was introduced by then-president George Garvin Brown II. But Old Forester has been selecting special barrels for presentation since 1890, when Brown-Forman and Old Forester founder and president George Garvin Brown presented a personalized bottle to the Governor of Kentucky, Simon Bolivar Bucker.
The President’s Choice selections will be available, along with other Old Forester expressions, for purchase at the Old Forester Distilling Co., which will open to the public at 119 West Main Street in Louisville on Friday. Tickets and tour information is available at OldForester.com.
The $45 million, 70,000 square foot distillery also has a fully operational cooperage. Old Forester Distilling Co. will join 10 other distilleries as an official member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour.
