The one place 'Top Chef' host Padma ate while she was here (besides Rupp Arena)

Fans of the popular cooking show "Top Chef" were thrilled to see an episode taped in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Tuesday. Especially with men's basketball Coach John Calipari at the judge's table.

But one Lexington chef was about to get a more personal visit from "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.

Even while Lakshmi was tasting the chefs' offerings in the competition, she was coping with a serious craving for something a little different. And it just so happened that there is a local chef who could help her out.

Samantha Fore, who owns Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, was at home in Lexington when she got a call from someone on the "Top Chef" lighting team who knew Sean Taylor, owner of Arcadium, where Fore's pop-up often serves food.

"Padma was craving Sri Lankan food, which I was more than happy to accommodate," Fore said. She was ready to bring food to Rupp when Lakshmi's people said they'd come to Fore's house.

"We looked around and said, uh .... OK," Fore said. She called fellow chef Wyatt Sarbacker, who was just sitting down to eat at Middle Fork Kitchen Bar. He wrapped it up and made a market run, then dashed to Fore's house to help cook.

They prepared a full-on Sri Lankan banquet for Lakshmi and her crew.

"We made her a bunch of different dinners. A whole spread ... I had portable Sterno burners on my counters," Fore said. "She was absolutely lovely and so gracious ... I’m so appreciative to her for even thinking about us. And she even called my mom in North Carolina. They talked food."

The Rupp event, which was by invitation only, was originally going to have about 2,000 people, with only about 700 getting to taste what the "cheftestants" prepared.

Had a lot of fun with @tomcolicchio, @grahamelliot, @chefedwardlee and @notesfromacook today at Rupp. You guys are going to enjoy this season of @BravoTopChef. pic.twitter.com/4B81zPlLKr — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 12, 2018

But Rupp Arena officials told Bravo, which produces the show, that ultimately about 4,200 uber-eager fans showed up. They cheered for teams of contestants and a few may get a cameo in the episode, too.

It was great meeting @PadmaLakshmi and spending time with the @BravoTopChef crew today. I finally learned there's more to food than just eating! pic.twitter.com/uyUovPVwzD — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 12, 2018

The fans have been following the taping of the season in Kentucky on social media and many were eager for any info about what happened.

Was a celebrity judge on @BravoTopChef with Ed Lee, a great guy who helped me feel comfortable. Has great restuarant spots in Louisville and across the country. The real deal!! pic.twitter.com/9Bpl7DnHHb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 13, 2018

Calipari and "Top Chef" judge Graham Elliot posted photos on Twitter, and some fans even spotted themselves in the crowd and posted the photos to a Facebook fan page, Top Chef Kentucky.

The episode taped on Tuesday is scheduled to air early next year during season 16.

"Top Chef" will be filming in Lexington and Louisville through the end of the week. Some fans were staking out local Whole Foods Market locations, where contestants go to get ingredients for the next challenges.

Episodes also were filmed at Lake Cumberland and other iconic Kentucky locations.

Next year, tourism officials expect to roll out an ultimate "Top Chef" Kentucky tour in conjunction with Food & Wine Magazine, which is a partner.