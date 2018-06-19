Nothing says summer like the arrival of The Peach Truck. It will be here Saturday.

It's the most succulent time of the year: Yes, that's right, peaches are back.
The Peach Truck, which brings in fresh, ripe peaches from Georgia, will be in Kentucky this weekend, selling on a first come, first serve basis. So be prepared to stand in line.
Pecans also are available. The Peach Truck accept credit, debit and checks.
Peaches are available by the half-bushel (25-pound) box for $40. And if you can't eat a whole box right away, you can always bake, freeze and can the rest. Or share with friends.
What variety of peach you can purchase depends on what was picked fresh that day. They range from White Lady to Elberta, with 40 different varieties grown in Fort Valley, Ga. Freestone peaches are picked from mid-June until the end of the season, so they could be available.
On Saturday, the Peach Truck will be in Lexington at the Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., then in Georgetown, Prospect, Frankfort, and Shelbyville.
The tour also will hit Elizabethtown and Danville on Friday at 8 a.m. then wind through Richmond, Bardstown, Winchester and Louisville.
For the full schedule, go to thepeachtruck.com. And there you can also find recipes, in case you get tired of making peach cobbler. (Like someone could.)
There's no-bake fresh peach pie (in case you don't to heat up your kitchen); peach and black bean salsa is another great no-cook option. As is vegan peach pecan ice cream. Or peach icebox cake.
If you get ambitious, there's also the old-fashioned peach cake with peach cream cheese frosting.
Or just snag some fresh blueberries, which are also in season, and toss peaches and blueberries with yogurt and some granola and you have breakfast.
Comments