Celebrate this store's first anniversary with a sampling Saturday, plus free cake

It's been a year since Whole Foods Market moved to The Summit at Fritz Farm and the store is celebrating on Saturday.
But you get the presents. From noon to 4 p.m., the store will have a community party with in-store samples, live music and free cake on the porch.
This will be a bigger version of the weekly sampling event, and there will be some goodies and surprises given away, too.
So this could be your opportunity to check out the house-made pasta, or the wood-fired pizza, or the dessert bar ... or house bar, where there's beer on tap.
And see where the "Top Chef" contestants shopped while they were in town filming the Kentucky-based season of the Bravo show, which will air this winter.
Now owned by Amazon, Whole Foods offers special deals for Prime members as well as delivery via Instacart.com.
