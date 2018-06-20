These people know good beef. So they're having a cooking competition.

The Blue Grass Stockyards, which sells an awful lot of beef cattle, will host a beef barbecue festival on Saturday.
The event opens at 10 a.m., with an amateur and professional brisket cook-off at 1 p.m. Some of the participants will have barbecue for sale. And Hayden's Stockyard Eatery, DaRae Marcum's restaurant, will have her famous burgers, pulled pork, funnel cakes and more.
There will be live music from The Ranahans in the evening, plus food and drink vendors open all day.
There will be a petting zoo and bounce houses for kids. And there's a farmers market at the regional marketplace every Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Comments