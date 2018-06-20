Can your kid cook? Lexington Legends are looking for some help with new menu items.

If you missed your chance to see "Top Chef" taping episodes around Kentucky this June, the Lexington Legends may have the next best thing: a "Top Chef" kids' competition.
On Tuesday night, during the game against the Columbia Fireflies, the Legends will hold a kids cooking contest, based on the "Top Chef" format.
The winning kid gets a "Legends Ultimate Prize pack" and will be honored at another game.
And the winning dishes will be served in Kentucky Ale Taproom menu for the rest of the season.
The kid chefs, chosen before the game, will be cooking from the Stables kitchen located down the first base line at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. For the Quickfire Challenge, they will have to create a dish using Uncle Ray's Potato Chips.
For the Elimination Challenge, they will have to use Eisenberg Hot Dogs (which will be available for 25 cents in the ballpark that night). If they wind up in the Last Chance Kitchen, they get another crack at a hot dog dish.
And for the finale, the winners of the three challenges will compete for the title of Top Chef: Lexington Legends by making a dessert from a pantry of ingredients, including Prairie Farms Ice Cream, Cracker Jacks and Mini-Melts.
If you have a child interested in competing in Top Chef: Lexington Legends on Tuesday, please contact Ty Cobb with the Legends at 859-422-7844 or email at tcobb@lexingtonlegends.com.
