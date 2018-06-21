Rainbow sprinkles for a cause: Shake Shack has special for Pride Month

In honor of Pride month, Shake Shack has a limited edition Pride shake that you can only order through the Shake Shack app.
The shake is strawberry, blended with Shack-made lemonade and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. The shake, as well as a Pride collection of T-shirts, tote and beach towel will benefit The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs for LGBTQ young people.
The shake is available at The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington; $1 from every shake benefits The Trevor Project.
And look for Shake Shack at the Lexington Pride Festival, June 30, where the restaurant will be giving away custard at a toppings bar, along with Pride gear.
