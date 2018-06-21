Lexington restaurant makes national list of '100 Reasons to Love America!'

Lexington knows and loves Crank & Boom ice cream and now so does everybody else.
At least, those who read People magazine. The issue that hits the newstands June 22 features "100 Reasons to Love America" and Number 100 is "Because We Have the Coolest Ice Cream."
Crank & Boom's strawberry balsamic ice cream ("Tastes like summer in a bowl," according to People) is one of five ice cream places across the country highlighted, along with Ferris Acres in Connecticut, McConnell's in California, Kelley Country Creamery in Wisconsin and Morelli's in Georgia.
Owner Toa Green announced the news on Thursday.
And she posted it on social media: "Hey y'all! HUGE NEWS! We will be featured in this Friday's issue of People Magazine as part of the 100 REASONS TO LOVE AMERICA! Check out our Strawberry Balsamic Sorbet on page 65! We are so honored and stoked!"
Crank & Boom's greatness is hardly a secret: The Lexington-made ice cream has been highlighted on the Cooking Channel show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" and on Thrillist's list of Best Ice Cream Shops in America.
Crank & Boom has the ice cream lounge in the Pepper Distillery campus on Manchester as well as in The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm at the corner of Man o'War and Nicholasville Road.
It's also available in Kroger stores locally and at Good Foods Co-op on Southland Drive.
