Before the Pride Festival downtown, there's a Pride Brunch with Bloody Marys

The local restaurants in The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm will host a Pride Brunch on June 30 in honor of the Lexington Pride Festival.
The brunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature specialty offerings from Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Atomic Ramen, Athenian Grill, La Petite Creperie, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream and Smithtown at the Summit. And Whiskey Bear will have a large Bloody Mary bar and drink specials.
Kentucky For Kentucky also will have retail promotions.
Lexington Pride Festival will be downtown at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a day-long celebration. There will be food trucks, vendors including Shake Shack, kids activities and live entertainment, including two drag shows.
