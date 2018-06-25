Forbidden pleasure? Not any more. This cookie dough is meant to be eaten raw.

Everybody knows you're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough ... but what if you could?
That's the premise behind The Dough Bug, a Lexington-based business that makes edible raw cookie dough in several delicious flavors, including chocolate chip, sugar cookie and key lime.
The business was started by Johannah Leake, an alum of Eastern Kentucky University, and Logan Cambron, a University of Kentucky alum, who originally thought they might open a gourmet ice pops stand after a post-graduation trip to Peru where they had great pops.
But when they got back to Kentucky, they discovered that Steel City Pops had opened at the Summit at Fritz Farm.
"So we landed on cookie dough," Cambron said. "We had our first event in November and we got a 1978 VW bug (used to promote the product) and we've been doing it ever since."
They make their dough at the commercial kitchen Pasta Garage on Delaware Avenue shares with lots of food businesses and sell it at pop-up events.
Leake comes up with the recipes, which use pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour, he said, so everything is safe to eat raw or you can take it home and bake it. But nobody every does because it's too tempting.
If you want to try it for yourself, The Dough Bug will be at Pivot Brewing on June 29, beginning at 5 p.m.; A Cup of Common Wealth'sfifth anniversary party on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at the Woodland Art Fair on Aug. 18-19, as well as other local events.
And the Bodega on North Limestone now carries cake batter and brownie batter dough.
